Pictures | Thu Jan 12, 2012

Detroit Auto Show

<p>Detail view of the headlight and grille of the smart "for-us" concept car displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The Chrysler 700 C concept van is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The convertible version of the Porsche 2012 911 Carrera Coupe is displayed during first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>Interior view of the $225,000 Falcon F7, planned to be built at a rate of ten per year, as it is displayed during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The Nissan E-NV200 electric concept vehicle is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>A camera is used instead of a rear view mirror on the Toyota NS4 plug-in hybrid concept car as it is unveiled on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The $225,000 Falcon F7, planned to be built at a rate of ten per year, is displayed during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The 2013 BMW Active Hybrid Mercedes-Benz is shown on the first press preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg, member of the Volkswagen Management Board for Technical Development, sits in the VW E-Bugster on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>A Ram pick up truck with the Ram Box storage option is shown containing two rifles during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>BMW Board Member Ian Roberston stands between a pair of new Mini Roadsters after they were driven on stage during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>View of the interior of the smart "for-us" concept car displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The 2013 Ford Fusion is unveiled on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG/Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, steps out of the 2013 Mercedes Benz SL convertible during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The BMW concept i8 (foreground) is shown on the first press preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>A Range Rover Evoque is displayed on the first press preview day in Detroit, January 9, 2012. The Evoque, a compact crossover with a four-cylinder engine, was named the 2012 North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>Models Lindsey Rae (L) and Lynsey Ramade pose with a Ford Mustang Boss 302 during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The Volkswagen E-Bugster concept car is introduced on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>A detail of the headlamp of a 2012 Porsche convertible 911 Carrera Coupe is displayed during first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The Toyota Prius C hybrid is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>Detail view of the front quarter and headlamp of the new Mini Roadster shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The interior of a Bentley Mulsanne is shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>Interior view of the 2013 Mercedes Benz SL being displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>View of the interior of the new Mini Roadster shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>The interior of a Mercedes-Benz 2013 SL-Class automobile is shown during the launch at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>Fiat spokesperson Samantha Skowronek poses next to a Fiat 500 during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

<p>Model Channing Pierce poses with the Maserati Kubang SUV after it was unveiled on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Thursday, January 12, 2012

