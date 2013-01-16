Detroit auto show
A worker dusts off the Nissan Resonance concept as a member of the media shoots video of the interior as the vehicle is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
A worker dusts off the Nissan Resonance concept as a member of the media shoots video of the interior as the vehicle is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Ken Kozlowski dusts off a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S before the start of the second press day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Ken Kozlowski dusts off a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S before the start of the second press day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Fred House wipes down fingerprints on the glass by the BMW display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Fred House wipes down fingerprints on the glass by the BMW display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Detail view of a wheel on the Nissan Resonance concept as it is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Detail view of a wheel on the Nissan Resonance concept as it is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Members of the media inspect a 2014 Lexus IS300h at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Members of the media inspect a 2014 Lexus IS300h at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Franz Von Holzhausen, Chief Designer for Tesla, speaks next to the Model X Concept SUV at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Franz Von Holzhausen, Chief Designer for Tesla, speaks next to the Model X Concept SUV at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The wrap come off the Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The wrap come off the Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The Hyundai HCD14 luxury concept is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The Hyundai HCD14 luxury concept is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
An illusionist presents the Audi RS 7 Sportback at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
An illusionist presents the Audi RS 7 Sportback at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class, rolls out during a private preview for media at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2013, on the eve of the 2013 North American International Auto Show. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class, rolls out during a private preview for media at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2013, on the eve of the 2013 North American International Auto Show. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Lead singer of the musical group Karmin, Amy Heidemann performs on stage just before the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class sedan, during a private media preview at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2013,...more
Lead singer of the musical group Karmin, Amy Heidemann performs on stage just before the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class sedan, during a private media preview at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2013, on the eve of the the 2013 North American International Auto Show. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 2014 Mini John Cooper Works Paceman is displayed on a ramp at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2014 Mini John Cooper Works Paceman is displayed on a ramp at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the interior of the Mini John Cooper Works Paceman at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
View of the interior of the Mini John Cooper Works Paceman at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The Acura NSX concept vehicle is seen on display at Cobo Center during press preview days of the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The Acura NSX concept vehicle is seen on display at Cobo Center during press preview days of the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Models perform during the introduction of the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Models perform during the introduction of the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A model, with an image of KIA President and Chief Design Officer Peter Schreyer atop his head, presents the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A model, with an image of KIA President and Chief Design Officer Peter Schreyer atop his head, presents the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mike Accauitti, Acura Vice President of National Marketing Operations, speaks as the Acura MDX prototype (C) sits under a cover while the NSX concept is shown on a video screen (top) at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan...more
Mike Accauitti, Acura Vice President of National Marketing Operations, speaks as the Acura MDX prototype (C) sits under a cover while the NSX concept is shown on a video screen (top) at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 850 horsepower 2013 Shelby Ford Mustang GT 500 Super Snake is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 850 horsepower 2013 Shelby Ford Mustang GT 500 Super Snake is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Gary Patterson of Shelby-American presents the 2013 Shelby Ford Focus ST at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Gary Patterson of Shelby-American presents the 2013 Shelby Ford Focus ST at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Members of the media crowd around at the introduction of the Ford Atlas concept truck at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the media crowd around at the introduction of the Ford Atlas concept truck at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Ford Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields speaks in front of images of Ford's truck line at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Ford Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields speaks in front of images of Ford's truck line at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2014 Ford Transit Connect comes on stage to be displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2014 Ford Transit Connect comes on stage to be displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Daimler AG Chairman and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dr. Dieter Zetsche speaks with media just before the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class sedan, during a private preview at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January...more
Daimler AG Chairman and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dr. Dieter Zetsche speaks with media just before the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class sedan, during a private preview at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2013, on the eve of the the 2013 North American International Auto Show. REUTERS/James Fassinger
A model walks ahead as the Lincoln MKC Concept vehicle is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
A model walks ahead as the Lincoln MKC Concept vehicle is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Front corner view of the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray as it is introduced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Front corner view of the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray as it is introduced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Front corner view of the Lincoln MKC Concept crossover vehicle as it is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Front corner view of the Lincoln MKC Concept crossover vehicle as it is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 2014 Mercedes Benz E series 400 hybrid is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 2014 Mercedes Benz E series 400 hybrid is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
General view of members of the media gathered at the Mercedes Benz stand at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
General view of members of the media gathered at the Mercedes Benz stand at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 2014 Mini John Cooper Works GP is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
The 2014 Mini John Cooper Works GP is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Dr. Herbert Diess, of the BMW Board of Management, speaks next to a 320i model and a 328i xDrive (R) at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Dr. Herbert Diess, of the BMW Board of Management, speaks next to a 320i model and a 328i xDrive (R) at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
A hologram of VIA's Bob Lutz (R) talks to a hologram depicting inventor Thomas Edison at the VIA press conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
A hologram of VIA's Bob Lutz (R) talks to a hologram depicting inventor Thomas Edison at the VIA press conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber (3rd from R), Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley, speaks to members of the media next to the Continental GT Speed Convertible as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14,...more
Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber (3rd from R), Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley, speaks to members of the media next to the Continental GT Speed Convertible as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Bill Fey, Group Vice President and General Manager Toyota Division, speaks next to the Toyota Corolla Furia concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Bill Fey, Group Vice President and General Manager Toyota Division, speaks next to the Toyota Corolla Furia concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mark Reuss, President for General Motors North America, speaks near a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C), flanked by a pair of classic Corvette models, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013....more
Mark Reuss, President for General Motors North America, speaks near a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C), flanked by a pair of classic Corvette models, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Profile view of the Hyundai HCD14 luxury concept as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Profile view of the Hyundai HCD14 luxury concept as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
A blogger takes images of the rear corner of a 2014 Lexus IS 300h at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
A blogger takes images of the rear corner of a 2014 Lexus IS 300h at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Lexus Chief Engineer Junichi Furuyama (L) and Lexus of USA Chief Executive Officer Mark Templin stand next to the 2014 IS 350 F Sport at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger (UNITED...more
Lexus Chief Engineer Junichi Furuyama (L) and Lexus of USA Chief Executive Officer Mark Templin stand next to the 2014 IS 350 F Sport at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
Rear corner view of the 2014 Nissan Versa Note as it is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Rear corner view of the 2014 Nissan Versa Note as it is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger
Next Slideshows
No Pants Subway Ride
Commuters show off their underwear during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City and New York City.
Inauguration dress rehearsal
Actors portray President Obama, the First Lady, Joe and Jill Biden during a dress rehearsal ahead of the January 21 presidential inauguration.
Teachers-only gun training
A group of teachers take a free firearms training class in Florida.
India this week
A selection of our best pictures from across the country in the last seven days.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.