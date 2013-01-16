Edition:
Detroit auto show

<p>A worker dusts off the Nissan Resonance concept as a member of the media shoots video of the interior as the vehicle is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Ken Kozlowski dusts off a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S before the start of the second press day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Fred House wipes down fingerprints on the glass by the BMW display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Detail view of a wheel on the Nissan Resonance concept as it is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Members of the media inspect a 2014 Lexus IS300h at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Franz Von Holzhausen, Chief Designer for Tesla, speaks next to the Model X Concept SUV at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The wrap come off the Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The Hyundai HCD14 luxury concept is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>An illusionist presents the Audi RS 7 Sportback at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class, rolls out during a private preview for media at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2013, on the eve of the 2013 North American International Auto Show. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Lead singer of the musical group Karmin, Amy Heidemann performs on stage just before the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class sedan, during a private media preview at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2013, on the eve of the the 2013 North American International Auto Show. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The 2014 Mini John Cooper Works Paceman is displayed on a ramp at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>View of the interior of the Mini John Cooper Works Paceman at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The Acura NSX concept vehicle is seen on display at Cobo Center during press preview days of the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Models perform during the introduction of the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A model, with an image of KIA President and Chief Design Officer Peter Schreyer atop his head, presents the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Mike Accauitti, Acura Vice President of National Marketing Operations, speaks as the Acura MDX prototype (C) sits under a cover while the NSX concept is shown on a video screen (top) at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The 2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The 850 horsepower 2013 Shelby Ford Mustang GT 500 Super Snake is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Gary Patterson of Shelby-American presents the 2013 Shelby Ford Focus ST at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Members of the media crowd around at the introduction of the Ford Atlas concept truck at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Ford Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields speaks in front of images of Ford's truck line at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The 2014 Ford Transit Connect comes on stage to be displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Daimler AG Chairman and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dr. Dieter Zetsche speaks with media just before the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz 2014 CLA-Class sedan, during a private preview at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2013, on the eve of the the 2013 North American International Auto Show. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>A model walks ahead as the Lincoln MKC Concept vehicle is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Front corner view of the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray as it is introduced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Front corner view of the Lincoln MKC Concept crossover vehicle as it is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The 2014 Mercedes Benz E series 400 hybrid is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>General view of members of the media gathered at the Mercedes Benz stand at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe is presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>The 2014 Mini John Cooper Works GP is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Dr. Herbert Diess, of the BMW Board of Management, speaks next to a 320i model and a 328i xDrive (R) at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>A hologram of VIA's Bob Lutz (R) talks to a hologram depicting inventor Thomas Edison at the VIA press conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber (3rd from R), Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley, speaks to members of the media next to the Continental GT Speed Convertible as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Bill Fey, Group Vice President and General Manager Toyota Division, speaks next to the Toyota Corolla Furia concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Mark Reuss, President for General Motors North America, speaks near a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C), flanked by a pair of classic Corvette models, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Profile view of the Hyundai HCD14 luxury concept as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>A blogger takes images of the rear corner of a 2014 Lexus IS 300h at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

<p>Lexus Chief Engineer Junichi Furuyama (L) and Lexus of USA Chief Executive Officer Mark Templin stand next to the 2014 IS 350 F Sport at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS) </p>

<p>Rear corner view of the 2014 Nissan Versa Note as it is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger</p>

