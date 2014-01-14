Edition:
Tue Jan 14, 2014

Detroit Auto Show

<p>Kia Chief Designer Tom Kearns speaks as the GT4 Stinger concept car is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

<p>Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Rear view of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>The Infiniti Q 50 Eau Rouge sedan is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A model poses next to the Infiniti Q30 concept car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>View of the front fender and wheel of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The Nissan Sport Sedan Concept is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The Volvo XC Coupe concept is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The Volvo XC Coupe concept is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Singers perform as the Volkswagen Beetle Dune concept car is unveiled during th North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Singers walk off stage after performing as the Volkswagen Beetle Dune concept car is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Members of the media surround the Toyota FT-1 concept car as it is unveiled on stage during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Members of the media surround the Toyota FT-1 concept car as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Rear view of the Mercedes-Benz S Class Coup&eacute; concept car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Detail view of the grille of the Mercedes-Benz S Class Coup&eacute; concept car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz cars, Dieter Zetsche, sits in an S Class Coup&eacute; Concept car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Daniel Ammann, President of GM, speaks next to the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C7R racing version at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Rear view of the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZO6 as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Front quarter detail view of the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZO6 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook.</p>

<p>Porsche President and CEO Matthias Muller climbs into a Porsche 911 Targa at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Porsche President and CEO Matthias Muller speaks next to a Porsche 911 Targa at its introduction during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Rear view of the Porsche 911 Targa 4 at its introduction during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>An entertainer sings during the introduction of the Mini John Cooper Works concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Frontal view of the Mini John Cooper Works concept vehicle during its introduction at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Chairman and CEO of Bentley, Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber, speaks next to the Bentley GT V8 S during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Chairman and CEO of Bentley, Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber, speaks next to the Bentley GT V8 S during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

