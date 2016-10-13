Devastation in Aleppo
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 shows a man walking through the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people walking past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a vehicle driving past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a cemetery surrounded by damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people walking past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
