Pictures | Fri Oct 21, 2016 | 3:00am IST

Devastation in Aleppo

A general view taken with a drone shows a mosque where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed in Aleppo's government-controlled area of al-Masharqa, Syria October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A general view taken with a drone shows a road separating Aleppo's government-controlled areas from the rebel-held ones in Syria October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A general view taken with a drone shows buses parked outside the municipal stadium in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, as they wait to evacuate people wishing to leave besieged eastern Aleppo, Syria October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 shows a man walking through the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A general view taken with a drone shows a road separating Aleppo's government-controlled areas from the rebel-held ones in Syria October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people walking past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a vehicle driving past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a cemetery surrounded by damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people walking past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
