Devastation of Tianjin
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows smoke rising from the debris among shipping containers at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pool of unknown liquid is seen as smoke rises from damaged shipping containers at the site of explosions in the Binhai new district of Tianjin, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows damaged trucks and a shipping container near the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter walks among damaged vehicles as smoke rises amidst shipping containers at the site of explosions, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows smoke rising from the debris among shipping containers at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Smoke rise from container boxes near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A broken fireproof door is pictured inside a building, where residents were evacuated, near the site of explosions, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged building is seen among debris at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged fire truck is pictured at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Smoke rises among shipping containers next to damaged vehicles as firefighters try to put out a fire after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A photographer wearing a gas mask walks out of a damaged building at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Burnt vehicles and damaged containers are seen near the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army anti-chemical warfare corps work next to a damaged firefighting vehicle at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
Acrobatics in India
Pictures of people showing their acrobatic skills in India.
Riskiest airlines?
Airlines banned from operating within the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry.
Cliffhanger vacation in Peru
Tourists let it all hang out for a night in a transparent mountaintop sleeping pod in Peru's Sacred Valley.
India's abandoned airport
Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of Jaisalmer Airport, two years after the completion of a $17 million terminal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.