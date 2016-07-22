Devoted to Rajinikanth
A fan with his body painted with an image of actor Rajinikanth poses outside a movie theatre showcasing the Tamil film "Kabali" in Bengaluru, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Fans carry a cutout of actor Rajinikanth during a procession on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A fan with his body painted with an image of actor Rajinikanth is pictured outside a movie theatre showcasing the Tamil film "Kabali" in Bengaluru, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Cinemagoers watch Tamil film "Kabali" inside a movie theatre in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A fan wearing a mask of actor Rajinikanth waits outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fans dance with a cutout of actor Rajinikanth during a procession on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man carries a plaster of Paris artwork featuring actor Rajinikanth outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Bengaluru, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A fan wearing a mask of actor Rajinikanth waits outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fans pour milk on a cutout of actor Rajinikanth outside a temple on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Kids Choice Sport awards
Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.
Highest-paid celebrities
The highest-paid celebrities of 2016, according to Forbes.
Look who's at Wimbledon
Famous faces in the stands at the tennis tournament.
Fendi at the Fountain
Fendi celebrates their 90th anniversary with a show at Rome's famed Trevi fountain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.