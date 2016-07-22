Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 22, 2016

Devoted to Rajinikanth

A fan with his body painted with an image of actor Rajinikanth poses outside a movie theatre showcasing the Tamil film "Kabali" in Bengaluru, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Fans carry a cutout of actor Rajinikanth during a procession on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A fan with his body painted with an image of actor Rajinikanth is pictured outside a movie theatre showcasing the Tamil film "Kabali" in Bengaluru, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Cinemagoers watch Tamil film "Kabali" inside a movie theatre in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A fan wearing a mask of actor Rajinikanth waits outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Fans dance with a cutout of actor Rajinikanth during a procession on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A man carries a plaster of Paris artwork featuring actor Rajinikanth outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Bengaluru, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A fan wearing a mask of actor Rajinikanth waits outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Fans pour milk on a cutout of actor Rajinikanth outside a temple on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
