Devoted to San Simon
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. People in Guatemala revere San Simon, also known by his Mayan name Maximon o Ry Laj Man, on October 28 annually. For some...more
A woman lights candles in the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women smoke tobacco outside the church of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
San Simon effigies are see on the floor in the outside of the San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Men pray in the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Candles are lit inside San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman and a baby receive a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman smokes tobacco (C), while sitting in front of an image of San Simon in the outside of the church in his honor in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man pours aguardiente over an effigy of San Simon in a church in his honor in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man holds candles in a church in honor of San Simon in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Mayan priest prepares a fire outside of San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman sits next on an image of San Simon in the church in his honor in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People dance outside of the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
