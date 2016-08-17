Edition:
Devoted to Shiva

A Kanwariya or a Hindu devotee of Lord Shiva dries her saree after taking a dip in the river Ganga, in Kolkata, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Kanwariya or a Hindu devotee of Lord Shiva dries her saree after taking a dip in the river Ganga, in Kolkata, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A Kanwariya or a Hindu devotee of Lord Shiva dries her saree after taking a dip in the river Ganga, in Kolkata, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kanwariya or a Hindu devotee dressed as Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession during the holy month of Shravan, in which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva for the happiness of their families in Agartala, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Kanwariya or a Hindu devotee dressed as Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession during the holy month of Shravan, in which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva for the happiness of their families in Agartala, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A Kanwariya or a Hindu devotee dressed as Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession during the holy month of Shravan, in which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva for the happiness of their families in Agartala, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
2 / 19
A devotee emerges holding plastic bottles filled with water, which is considered holy, from the Bagmati River during the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee emerges holding plastic bottles filled with water, which is considered holy, from the Bagmati River during the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A devotee emerges holding plastic bottles filled with water, which is considered holy, from the Bagmati River during the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
3 / 19
Smoke rises from the incense as a devotee offers prayer after completing his "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage at the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Smoke rises from the incense as a devotee offers prayer after completing his "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage at the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Smoke rises from the incense as a devotee offers prayer after completing his "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage at the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
4 / 19
A devotee takes a holy dip at the Bagmati River while participating in the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee takes a holy dip at the Bagmati River while participating in the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A devotee takes a holy dip at the Bagmati River while participating in the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
5 / 19
Devotees perform ritual gathering around the holy water collected in plastic bottles from the Bagmati River as they take part in the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees perform ritual gathering around the holy water collected in plastic bottles from the Bagmati River as they take part in the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Devotees perform ritual gathering around the holy water collected in plastic bottles from the Bagmati River as they take part in the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
6 / 19
A Kanwariya or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva arrives to fill his pots with holy water from the river Ganga, for the betterment of his family and the society, in Allahabad, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Kanwariya or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva arrives to fill his pots with holy water from the river Ganga, for the betterment of his family and the society, in Allahabad, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A Kanwariya or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva arrives to fill his pots with holy water from the river Ganga, for the betterment of his family and the society, in Allahabad, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
7 / 19
A Kanwariya or devotee of Hindu Lord Shiva carries his son after filling his container with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Kanwariya or devotee of Hindu Lord Shiva carries his son after filling his container with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
A Kanwariya or devotee of Hindu Lord Shiva carries his son after filling his container with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
8 / 19
An artisan carries an idol of Hindu god Shiva to a workshop through an alley in Kolkata, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan carries an idol of Hindu god Shiva to a workshop through an alley in Kolkata, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
An artisan carries an idol of Hindu god Shiva to a workshop through an alley in Kolkata, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
9 / 19
A girl places offerings on Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) on the last day of Jaya Parvati Vrat festival at a temple in Ahmedabad, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl places offerings on Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) on the last day of Jaya Parvati Vrat festival at a temple in Ahmedabad, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A girl places offerings on Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) on the last day of Jaya Parvati Vrat festival at a temple in Ahmedabad, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
10 / 19
Kanwariyas or devotees of Hindu Lord Shiva arrive to fill their pots with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Kanwariyas or devotees of Hindu Lord Shiva arrive to fill their pots with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Kanwariyas or devotees of Hindu Lord Shiva arrive to fill their pots with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
11 / 19
A Kanwariya or devotee of Hindu Lord Shiva leaves after filling his pot with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Kanwariya or devotee of Hindu Lord Shiva leaves after filling his pot with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Kanwariya or devotee of Hindu Lord Shiva leaves after filling his pot with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
12 / 19
Devotees sing and dance at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees sing and dance at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Devotees sing and dance at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
13 / 19
Hindu priests rest near the building damaged during last year's earthquake at the Pashupatinath temple during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu priests rest near the building damaged during last year�s earthquake at the Pashupatinath temple during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Hindu priests rest near the building damaged during last year�s earthquake at the Pashupatinath temple during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
14 / 19
A woman holds incense sticks as she offers prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman holds incense sticks as she offers prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A woman holds incense sticks as she offers prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
15 / 19
A palm of a woman is decorated with Mehndi also knows as henna tattoos during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A palm of a woman is decorated with Mehndi also knows as henna tattoos during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for...more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A palm of a woman is decorated with Mehndi also knows as henna tattoos during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
16 / 19
Devotees offer prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families....more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Devotees offer prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
17 / 19
A devotee offer prayer by lighting lamps at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offer prayer by lighting lamps at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their...more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A devotee offer prayer by lighting lamps at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
18 / 19
A devotee light incenses while offering prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee light incenses while offering prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness...more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A devotee light incenses while offering prayers at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 18, 2016. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
19 / 19
