Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

Jen DeMaria (L) and Harry Appel (R) await U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. Nyad on Monday became the first person to swim across the Florida Straits from Cuba without a shark cage, succeeding on her fifth attempt at the feat. Nyad came ashore about 53 hours after she set off from Havana, completing the estimated 110-mile (177-km) journey and setting a record for the longest ocean swim without a shark cage or flippers, according to her crew. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING)