Dick Cheney bust unveiled
Former Vice President Dick Cheney looks on as his wife, Lynne Cheney, unveils a marble bust of her husband with their grandchildren in attendance at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (L), former President George W. Bush (2nd L), former Vice President Dick Cheney (2nd R), and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) take the stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) take the stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
George W. Bush listens as Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
George W. Bush and Dick Cheney stand during an honor guard ceremony. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
George W. Bush speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney sit on stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
George W. Bush and Dick Cheney shake hands after Cheney's speech before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Vice President Joe Biden sits with his notes before speaking at the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney sit on stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
