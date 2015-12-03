Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2015 | 1:45am IST

Dick Cheney bust unveiled

Former Vice President Dick Cheney looks on as his wife, Lynne Cheney, unveils a marble bust of her husband with their grandchildren in attendance at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Former Vice President Dick Cheney looks on as his wife, Lynne Cheney, unveils a marble bust of her husband with their grandchildren in attendance at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Former Vice President Dick Cheney looks on as his wife, Lynne Cheney, unveils a marble bust of her husband with their grandchildren in attendance at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
1 / 11
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (L), former President George W. Bush (2nd L), former Vice President Dick Cheney (2nd R), and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) take the stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (L), former President George W. Bush (2nd L), former Vice President Dick Cheney (2nd R), and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) take the stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (L), former President George W. Bush (2nd L), former Vice President Dick Cheney (2nd R), and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) take the stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
2 / 11
Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
3 / 11
George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) take the stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) take the stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) take the stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
4 / 11
George W. Bush listens as Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

George W. Bush listens as Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
George W. Bush listens as Dick Cheney speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
5 / 11
George W. Bush and Dick Cheney stand during an honor guard ceremony. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

George W. Bush and Dick Cheney stand during an honor guard ceremony. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
George W. Bush and Dick Cheney stand during an honor guard ceremony. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
6 / 11
George W. Bush speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

George W. Bush speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
George W. Bush speaks before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
7 / 11
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney sit on stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney sit on stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney sit on stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
8 / 11
George W. Bush and Dick Cheney shake hands after Cheney's speech before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

George W. Bush and Dick Cheney shake hands after Cheney's speech before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
George W. Bush and Dick Cheney shake hands after Cheney's speech before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
9 / 11
Vice President Joe Biden sits with his notes before speaking at the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Vice President Joe Biden sits with his notes before speaking at the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden sits with his notes before speaking at the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
10 / 11
Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney sit on stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney sit on stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney sit on stage before the unveiling. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

04 Dec 2015
Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

A look at women who serve in America's military, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter announces the U.S. military will open all combat jobs to women.

03 Dec 2015
Islamic State tunnels

Islamic State tunnels

Tunnels used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq.

03 Dec 2015
Pistorius found guilty of murder

Pistorius found guilty of murder

Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, in an appeal court ruling that could see him sent back to prison for at least 15 years.

03 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast