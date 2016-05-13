Dilma Rousseff impeached

People go down the escalator in front of a phrase and posters with the image Brazil's interim President Michel Temer at the entrance of a subway, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo,...more

People go down the escalator in front of a phrase and posters with the image Brazil's interim President Michel Temer at the entrance of a subway, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The words read: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close