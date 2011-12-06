Dining with Chanel
Models present creations by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
British model Stella Tennant presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
British model Stella Tennant presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
British model Stella Tennant walks with designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
British model Stella Tennant walks with designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
French actress and model Audrey Marnay presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to...more
French actress and model Audrey Marnay presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
British model Stella Tennant presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show which has existed since 2003 is an homage to Chanel...more
British model Stella Tennant presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show which has existed since 2003 is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. The show, which exists since 2003, is an homage to Chanel workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
Next Slideshows
Tom Cruise in India
The Mission Impossible man is visited India to promote his fourth MI movie in which he co-stars with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Celebrity style: Evan Rachel Wood
The fashion of style of actress Evan Rachel Wood.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.