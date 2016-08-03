Dinner at the White House
President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
President Obama and first lady Michelle host a State Dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong at the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Actors Keri Russell and Matthews Rhys arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Gabrielle Giffords and Captain Mark Kelly arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Author Amy Tan arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power and Cass Sunstein arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Bill Nelson and Grace Nelson arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Adrian Fenty and Laurene Powell Jobs arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Major Jeremy Haynes and Chelsea Haynes arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Bob Casey and Terese Foppiano Casey arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
President Obama and first lady Michelle host a state dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Singer Chrisette Michele performs. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong makes remarks. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama host a State Dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama host a state dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Next Slideshows
Frontlines of Libya
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte.
Talgo train in Mumbai
Pictures of the high speed Talgo train during its trial run at a railway station in Mumbai.
The graves of Arlington
Family and friends mourn the loss of loved ones inside Arlington Cemetery's Section 60 where military members killed in the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan are...
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the month of July.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.