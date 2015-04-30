Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2015 | 12:55am IST

Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Visitors look at dinosaurs tracks in Cal Orcko paleontological site at the FANCESA limestone quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Visitors look at dinosaurs tracks in Cal Orcko paleontological site at the FANCESA limestone quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Visitors look at dinosaurs tracks in Cal Orcko paleontological site at the FANCESA limestone quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
1 / 9
Thousands of footprints, featuring about 400 distinct trails made by almost 300 distinct dinosaurs, can be seen at the Cal Orcko cliff. REUTERS/David Mercado

Thousands of footprints, featuring about 400 distinct trails made by almost 300 distinct dinosaurs, can be seen at the Cal Orcko cliff. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Thousands of footprints, featuring about 400 distinct trails made by almost 300 distinct dinosaurs, can be seen at the Cal Orcko cliff. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
2 / 9
A guide and a visitor stand in front of the rock face. Prints continue to crumble from the wall, but the frequent landslides at the site constantly reveal new tracks, with some belonging to new species, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

A guide and a visitor stand in front of the rock face. Prints continue to crumble from the wall, but the frequent landslides at the site constantly reveal new tracks, with some belonging to new species, according to local media. REUTERS/David...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A guide and a visitor stand in front of the rock face. Prints continue to crumble from the wall, but the frequent landslides at the site constantly reveal new tracks, with some belonging to new species, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
3 / 9
A guide holds a replica of a dinosaur while he marks a path. The once-flat ground that dinosaurs walked on were heaved upwards into a cliff over time due to tectonic activity. REUTERS/David Mercado

A guide holds a replica of a dinosaur while he marks a path. The once-flat ground that dinosaurs walked on were heaved upwards into a cliff over time due to tectonic activity. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A guide holds a replica of a dinosaur while he marks a path. The once-flat ground that dinosaurs walked on were heaved upwards into a cliff over time due to tectonic activity. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
4 / 9
A piece of volcanic rock with dinosaur footprints is displayed at the Cretaceous Park of Cal Orcko. REUTERS/David Mercado

A piece of volcanic rock with dinosaur footprints is displayed at the Cretaceous Park of Cal Orcko. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A piece of volcanic rock with dinosaur footprints is displayed at the Cretaceous Park of Cal Orcko. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
5 / 9
A replica of a dinosaur is pictured at the cretaceous park in Cal Orcko. REUTERS/David Mercado

A replica of a dinosaur is pictured at the cretaceous park in Cal Orcko. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A replica of a dinosaur is pictured at the cretaceous park in Cal Orcko. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
6 / 9
The site, set in what's now a cement quarry, was uncovered by miners. REUTERS/David Mercado

The site, set in what's now a cement quarry, was uncovered by miners. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
The site, set in what's now a cement quarry, was uncovered by miners. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
7 / 9
A guide points out dinosaur tracks, 68-million-year-old remnants of dinosaur activity. REUTERS/David Mercado

A guide points out dinosaur tracks, 68-million-year-old remnants of dinosaur activity. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A guide points out dinosaur tracks, 68-million-year-old remnants of dinosaur activity. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
8 / 9
Dinosaurs tracks marked on what used to be a muddy lake area. REUTERS/David Mercado

Dinosaurs tracks marked on what used to be a muddy lake area. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Dinosaurs tracks marked on what used to be a muddy lake area. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Vietnam marks fall of Saigon

Vietnam marks fall of Saigon

Next Slideshows

Vietnam marks fall of Saigon

Vietnam marks fall of Saigon

Vietnam marks 40 years since the fall of Saigon, an event they view as the reunification of the country.

30 Apr 2015
Rescued after five days under rubble

Rescued after five days under rubble

Pema Lama, 15, is rescued from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu.

30 Apr 2015
The war in Vietnam

The war in Vietnam

Forty years ago North Vietnamese troops captured Saigon, ending a war that lasted thirty years.

30 Apr 2015
Almost human

Almost human

Humanoid robots that can walk and talk like real people.

29 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast