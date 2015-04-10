Edition:
Dinosaurs among us

A scale model of a dinosaur and a shadow of another are seen displayed in front of La Sapienza University headquarter in Rome, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A life sized model of a Tyrannosaurus Rex baring its teeth is seen at the Karpin Abentura park in the Karrantza valley, Spain, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 26, 2014
People visit the World of Dinosaurs exhibition at Pechersk Landscape Park in Kiev, Ukraine, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, September 10, 2010
A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur costume runs on the field as young boys play an exhibition soccer match during halftime of an MLS soccer game in Carson, California, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2013
A worker directs the removal of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur from a lorry at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, central England, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2013
Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadside attraction also known as Claude Bell's Dinosaurs, in the community of Cabazon near Banning, California, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2013
An animatronic model of a Tyrannosaurus performs in Sydney, January 10, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2008
Children visit the World of Dinosaurs exhibition at Pechersk Landscape Park in Kiev, Ukraine, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, September 10, 2010
A performer dressed in a Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costume walks amongst pedestrians during a publicity event in central Sydney, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2013
A construction worker's hat sits on the head of a Coelophysis dinosaur at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, central England, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2013
People take pictures of a scale model of a dinosaur displayed in front of La Sapienza University headquarters in Rome, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man poses next to a dinosaur model at the Asturias Jurassic Museum in northern Spain, August 14, 2009. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2009
A dinosaur replica of the Iguanodon at the Kennedy Park in Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2011
Visitors photograph an animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex at the National Museum of Scotland, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2011
A child touches the claw of a life-sized Ceratosaurus dinosaur model in Vienna, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2014
Visitors look at an animatronic model of an iguanodon during a dinosaur exhibition in Hong Kong, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
A worker directs the removal of a Parasaurolophus dinosaur from a lorry at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, central England, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2013
