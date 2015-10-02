Edition:
Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Singer Rihanna poses before attending the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Guards stand at the entrance of the venue for Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Models present creations by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Cressida Bonas (L) and British model Erin O'Connor pose before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
British actress Emilia Clarke poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
U.S. actress Leelee Sobieski poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Art director Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
U.S. actress Elizabeth Olsen poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Model Amalie Gassmann poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Russian fashion writer and editor Miroslava Duma poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Caroline Issa poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Italian socialite sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene pose before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Russian model Elena Perminova poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Model Eugenia Silva poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Singer Rihanna poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Actress Chiara Mastroianni poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
