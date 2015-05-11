Dior cruise collection
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Dior's women's cruise 2016 collection during a fashion show at the Palais Bulles (Palace of Bubbles) by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag in Theoule-sur-Mer, near Cannes, southern France, May...more
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
The end of American Idol
"American Idol" is finally coming to a close with the 15th and final season premiering January 2016.
Mad Max: Fury Road premiere
The reboot of the Mad Max series premieres in Hollywood.
Louis Vuitton cruise collection
Louis Vuitton presents its 2016 cruise collection at Bob Hope's estate in Palm Springs, California.
Picture profile - Salman Khan
Salman Khan is one of the biggest Indian actors.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.