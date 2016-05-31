Dior cruise collection
Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Models wear creations during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model has her make-up applied before the show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Kate Mara attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Elizabeth Olson attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Model Bella Hadid wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Model Bella Hadid has her nails and make-up done. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Models arrive at a windswept Blenheim Palace ahead of the show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Models have their make-up applied. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Doormen stand in the rain as they wait for guests to arrive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model takes a selfie during hair and make-up. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier pose following the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection fashion show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Model Bella Hadid has her make-up done. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A military band play as guests arrive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Sonam Kapoor in Israel
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on her first visit to Israel.
Billboard Awards
The winners, performers and red carpet at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 69th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Revealing Cannes
Open backs, high slits and low cut dresses dominate the red carpet during the 69th Cannes Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.