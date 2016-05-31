Edition:
Dior cruise collection

Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
1 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
2 / 25
Models wear creations during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
3 / 25
A model has her make-up applied before the show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
4 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
5 / 25
Actress Kate Mara attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
6 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
7 / 25
Actress Elizabeth Olson attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
8 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
9 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
10 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
11 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
12 / 25
Model Bella Hadid wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
13 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
14 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
15 / 25
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
16 / 25
Model Bella Hadid has her nails and make-up done. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
17 / 25
Models arrive at a windswept Blenheim Palace ahead of the show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
18 / 25
Models have their make-up applied. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
19 / 25
Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
20 / 25
Doormen stand in the rain as they wait for guests to arrive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
21 / 25
A model takes a selfie during hair and make-up. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
22 / 25
Designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier pose following the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection fashion show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
23 / 25
Model Bella Hadid has her make-up done. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
24 / 25
A military band play as guests arrive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
25 / 25
