Disability protests in Bolivia
A woman with a physical disability is hoisted up a pedestrian bridge by fellow protesters during a rally demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Riot police officers try to stop demonstrators with physical disabilities during a rally demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A woman with a physical disability and a child cry during a rally during a rally demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
The feet of a man with a physical disability are pictured during a rally demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
An injured demonstrator is helped by a comrade, during a protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators with physical disabilities participate in a rally protest demanding the government for a monthly subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators with physical disabilities try to get past a fence during a protest to demand that the government increase their monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators clash with riot police on a pedestrian bridge during a rally protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government for a monthly subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators with physical disabilities clash with riot police during a rally protest demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators try to set fire to a police barricade, during a protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators try to get past a police barricade, during a protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A demonstrator with physical disabilities reacts from the tear gas released by the riot police during a protest to demand that the government increase their monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Riot police guard one of the entrances to Murillo square, during a protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
