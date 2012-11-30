Edition:
Fri Nov 30, 2012

Disabled fashion

Models with physical disabilities present creations by French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston as part of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models with physical disabilities present creations by French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston as part of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

Models with physical disabilities have their hair done in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models with physical disabilities have their hair done in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

Models present creations by French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston, as part of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people, in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston, as part of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people, in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

A model has her hair done in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model has her hair done in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

A make-up artist works on a model with physical disabilities in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A make-up artist works on a model with physical disabilities in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

Models with physical disabilities present creations by French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston, as part of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models with physical disabilities present creations by French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston, as part of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

Models present creations by French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston, as part of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people, in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston, as part of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people, in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

Models with physical disabilities have their hair done in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models with physical disabilities have their hair done in preparation for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model with physical disabilities prepares for French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston's ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston appears at the end of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French designer Chris Ambraisse Boston appears at the end of his ready-to-wear fashion collection for disabled people in Paris, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, November 30, 2012

