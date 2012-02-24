Edition:
Disabled persons clash with riot police

<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Saturday, February 25, 2012

<p>A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Saturday, February 25, 2012

<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 994 miles over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support payment to each physically disabled Bolivian. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 994 miles over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support payment to each physically disabled Bolivian. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A physically disabled man tries to block a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled man tries to block a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A physically disabled man on his wheelchair reacts to tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled man on his wheelchair reacts to tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A wheelchair-bound woman is helped after being affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A wheelchair-bound woman is helped after being affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Deymar 13, a physically disabled boy, is seen upon his arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Deymar 13, a physically disabled boy, is seen upon his arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A riot police clashes with physically disabled people in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A riot police clashes with physically disabled people in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A physically disabled man up in a riot police car crash a windshield during clashes in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled man up in a riot police car crash a windshield during clashes in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Bolivian school students hold their national flag in support of physically disabled people who completed their protest march in La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Bolivian school students hold their national flag in support of physically disabled people who completed their protest march in La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Bolivia's riot police stand guard in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Bolivia's riot police stand guard in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A physically disabled man climbs on top of a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled man climbs on top of a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Physically disabled people are seen upon their arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people are seen upon their arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

