Wed Aug 29, 2012

Disappearing Arctic

<p>The summer retreat of sea ice over the Arctic is shown in this combination of images from animation stills modeled from July 1, 2009 and September 7, 2009 from the National Snow and Ice Data Center, released to Reuters September 17, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio/Handout </p>

The summer retreat of sea ice over the Arctic is shown in this combination of images from animation stills modeled from July 1, 2009 and September 7, 2009 from the National Snow and Ice Data Center, released to Reuters September 17, 2009.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

The summer retreat of sea ice over the Arctic is shown in this combination of images from animation stills modeled from July 1, 2009 and September 7, 2009 from the National Snow and Ice Data Center, released to Reuters September 17, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio/Handout

1 / 22
<p>The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean in this July 12, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA </p>

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean in this July 12, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 11, 2011.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean in this July 12, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA

2 / 22
<p>Scientists Jens Ehn (L) and Christie Wood scoop water from melt ponds on sea ice in the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic Ocean in this July 10, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA </p>

Scientists Jens Ehn (L) and Christie Wood scoop water from melt ponds on sea ice in the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic Ocean in this July 10, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Scientists Jens Ehn (L) and Christie Wood scoop water from melt ponds on sea ice in the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic Ocean in this July 10, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA

3 / 22
<p>A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

4 / 22
<p>A World Wildlife Fund photograph taken along the western shore of Hudson Bay in November 2010 shows a female polar bear with two cubs near Churchill, Canada, in this image released to Reuters on February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Geoff York/World Wildlife Fund/Handout</p>

A World Wildlife Fund photograph taken along the western shore of Hudson Bay in November 2010 shows a female polar bear with two cubs near Churchill, Canada, in this image released to Reuters on February 9, 2011.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A World Wildlife Fund photograph taken along the western shore of Hudson Bay in November 2010 shows a female polar bear with two cubs near Churchill, Canada, in this image released to Reuters on February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Geoff York/World Wildlife Fund/Handout

5 / 22
<p>A small fishing boat heads out into the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc </p>

A small fishing boat heads out into the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A small fishing boat heads out into the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc

6 / 22
<p>U.S. Coast Guard flight loadmaster Kevin Fox (L) and University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist Rick Steiner survey ice conditions in the Beaufort Sea, about 200 miles from shore, from the window of a Coast Guard C130 September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen </p>

U.S. Coast Guard flight loadmaster Kevin Fox (L) and University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist Rick Steiner survey ice conditions in the Beaufort Sea, about 200 miles from shore, from the window of a Coast Guard C130 September 30, 2009.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

U.S. Coast Guard flight loadmaster Kevin Fox (L) and University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist Rick Steiner survey ice conditions in the Beaufort Sea, about 200 miles from shore, from the window of a Coast Guard C130 September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen

7 / 22
<p>German Andreas Umbreit, who has lived for 21 years in the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, points at open water in a fjord normally frozen solid, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

German Andreas Umbreit, who has lived for 21 years in the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, points at open water in a fjord normally frozen solid, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

German Andreas Umbreit, who has lived for 21 years in the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, points at open water in a fjord normally frozen solid, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

8 / 22
<p>Ice crystals are seen at the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Ice crystals are seen at the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Ice crystals are seen at the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

9 / 22
<p>Wind patterns are left in the ice pack that covers the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wind patterns are left in the ice pack that covers the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Wind patterns are left in the ice pack that covers the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

10 / 22
<p>The Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice ahead of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St-Laurent (not seen) during an Arctic expedition in this August 31, 2009 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Patrick Kelley/Handout </p>

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice ahead of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St-Laurent (not seen) during an Arctic expedition in this August 31, 2009 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Patrick Kelley/Handout

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice ahead of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St-Laurent (not seen) during an Arctic expedition in this August 31, 2009 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Patrick Kelley/Handout

11 / 22
<p>A diver, half immersed in water, checks on another diver during an ice-diving session on the coast of the White Sea near the village of Nilmaguba in the north of Russia's Karelia region April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

A diver, half immersed in water, checks on another diver during an ice-diving session on the coast of the White Sea near the village of Nilmaguba in the north of Russia's Karelia region April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A diver, half immersed in water, checks on another diver during an ice-diving session on the coast of the White Sea near the village of Nilmaguba in the north of Russia's Karelia region April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

12 / 22
<p>The moon rises behind a fake North Pole marker near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

The moon rises behind a fake North Pole marker near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

The moon rises behind a fake North Pole marker near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

13 / 22
<p>Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station (APLIS) employee Keith Magness (L) and Nick Michel-Hart cut a hole in the Arctic ice to hang sonar instrumentation for research at the 2011 Arctic APLIS camp north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station (APLIS) employee Keith Magness (L) and Nick Michel-Hart cut a hole in the Arctic ice to hang sonar instrumentation for research at the 2011 Arctic APLIS camp north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station (APLIS) employee Keith Magness (L) and Nick Michel-Hart cut a hole in the Arctic ice to hang sonar instrumentation for research at the 2011 Arctic APLIS camp north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

14 / 22
<p>A plane takes off from an ice runway near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station to return to Prudhoe Bay in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A plane takes off from an ice runway near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station to return to Prudhoe Bay in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A plane takes off from an ice runway near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station to return to Prudhoe Bay in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

15 / 22
<p>An undated handout photo from the Center for Northern Studies shows the Ward Hunt Ice Shelf disintegrating. REUTERS/Denis Sarrazin/Center for Northern Studies/Handout </p>

An undated handout photo from the Center for Northern Studies shows the Ward Hunt Ice Shelf disintegrating. REUTERS/Denis Sarrazin/Center for Northern Studies/Handout

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

An undated handout photo from the Center for Northern Studies shows the Ward Hunt Ice Shelf disintegrating. REUTERS/Denis Sarrazin/Center for Northern Studies/Handout

16 / 22
<p>U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

17 / 22
<p>A passenger is evacuated after a chunk of an Arctic glacier broke into the sea and triggered a huge wave that injured 18 people on board the cruise vessel Alexey Maryshev August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Witek Kaszkin/Scanpix </p>

A passenger is evacuated after a chunk of an Arctic glacier broke into the sea and triggered a huge wave that injured 18 people on board the cruise vessel Alexey Maryshev August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Witek Kaszkin/Scanpix

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A passenger is evacuated after a chunk of an Arctic glacier broke into the sea and triggered a huge wave that injured 18 people on board the cruise vessel Alexey Maryshev August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Witek Kaszkin/Scanpix

18 / 22
<p>Dutch scientist Appy Sluijs examines ice in a cave at the bottom of the Longyearbyen glacier April 25, 2007 which has been shrinking fast in recent years. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Dutch scientist Appy Sluijs examines ice in a cave at the bottom of the Longyearbyen glacier April 25, 2007 which has been shrinking fast in recent years. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Dutch scientist Appy Sluijs examines ice in a cave at the bottom of the Longyearbyen glacier April 25, 2007 which has been shrinking fast in recent years. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

19 / 22
<p>Steam rises from seawater through a crack in the Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Steam rises from seawater through a crack in the Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Steam rises from seawater through a crack in the Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

20 / 22
<p>Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson takes a self portrait while waiting for a nuclear submarine to surface through the ice near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson takes a self portrait while waiting for a nuclear submarine to surface through the ice near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson takes a self portrait while waiting for a nuclear submarine to surface through the ice near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

21 / 22
<p>The sun shines low in the sky just after midnight over a frozen coastline near the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

The sun shines low in the sky just after midnight over a frozen coastline near the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

The sun shines low in the sky just after midnight over a frozen coastline near the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

22 / 22
