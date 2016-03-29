Edition:
Disappearing Arctic

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean in this July 12, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
NASA's DHC-3 Otter plane flies in Operation IceBridge-Alaska surveys of mountain glaciers in Alaska in this image released on September 18, 2014. The campaign was designed to address questions about the relationship between retreating sea ice and the Arctic climate. REUTERS/NASA/Chris Larsen, University of Alaska-Fairbanks

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
An estimated 35,000 walruses are pictured hauled out on a beach near the village of Point Lay, Alaska, 700 miles northwest of Anchorage, in this September 2014 handout photo. According to scientists, the congregation of Pacific walruses -- one of the largest ever -- was prompted by a lack of sea ice which the walruses use to rest in Arctic waters, according to scientists. REUTERS/Corey Accardo/NOAA/NMFS/AFSC/NMML

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
An undated NASA illustration shows Arctic sea ice at a record low wintertime maximum extent for the second straight year, according to scientists at the NASA-supported National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) and NASA. At 5.607 million square miles (14.52 million square kilometers), the Arctic sea ice is the lowest maximum extent in the satellite record, and 431,000 square miles (1,116,284 square kilometers) below the 1981 to 2010 average maximum extent, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA Goddard's Scientific Visualization Studio/C. Starr

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
The island village of Kivalina, an Alaska Native community of 400 people the White House chose to highlight as a community at risk from rising sea levels, can be seen from Air Force One as President Barack Obama flies to Kotzebue, Alaska September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
NASA's DC-8 flying laboratory passes Antarctica's tallest peak, Mount Vinson (4,892 meters or 16,050 ft), during a flight over the continent to measure changes in the ice sheet and sea ice in this NASA handout photo taken October 22, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2012
Scientists Jens Ehn (L) and Christie Wood scoop water from melt ponds on sea ice in the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic Ocean in this July 10, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2009
A small fishing boat heads out into the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2010
U.S. Coast Guard flight loadmaster Kevin Fox (L) and University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist Rick Steiner survey ice conditions in the Beaufort Sea, about 200 miles from shore, from the window of a Coast Guard C130 September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2009
German Andreas Umbreit, who has lived for 21 years in the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, points at open water in a fjord normally frozen solid, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2007
Ice crystals are seen at the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2011
Wind patterns are left in the ice pack that covers the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2011
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice ahead of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St-Laurent (not seen) during an Arctic expedition in this August 31, 2009 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Patrick Kelley/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2011
A diver, half immersed in water, checks on another diver during an ice-diving session on the coast of the White Sea near the village of Nilmaguba in the north of Russia's Karelia region April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2009
The moon rises behind a fake North Pole marker near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station (APLIS) employee Keith Magness (L) and Nick Michel-Hart cut a hole in the Arctic ice to hang sonar instrumentation for research at the 2011 Arctic APLIS camp north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2011
A plane takes off from an ice runway near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station to return to Prudhoe Bay in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2011
A passenger is evacuated after a chunk of an Arctic glacier broke into the sea and triggered a huge wave that injured 18 people on board the cruise vessel Alexey Maryshev August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Witek Kaszkin/Scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2007
Dutch scientist Appy Sluijs examines ice in a cave at the bottom of the Longyearbyen glacier April 25, 2007 which has been shrinking fast in recent years. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2007
Steam rises from seawater through a crack in the Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2011
Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson takes a self portrait while waiting for a nuclear submarine to surface through the ice near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
The sun shines low in the sky just after midnight over a frozen coastline near the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2007
