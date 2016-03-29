Disappearing Arctic
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean in this July 12, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters...more
NASA's DHC-3 Otter plane flies in Operation IceBridge-Alaska surveys of mountain glaciers in Alaska in this image released on September 18, 2014. The campaign was designed to address questions about the relationship between retreating sea ice and the...more
An estimated 35,000 walruses are pictured hauled out on a beach near the village of Point Lay, Alaska, 700 miles northwest of Anchorage, in this September 2014 handout photo. According to scientists, the congregation of Pacific walruses -- one of the...more
An undated NASA illustration shows Arctic sea ice at a record low wintertime maximum extent for the second straight year, according to scientists at the NASA-supported National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) and NASA. At 5.607 million square miles...more
The island village of Kivalina, an Alaska Native community of 400 people the White House chose to highlight as a community at risk from rising sea levels, can be seen from Air Force One as President Barack Obama flies to Kotzebue, Alaska September 2,...more
Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger
NASA's DC-8 flying laboratory passes Antarctica's tallest peak, Mount Vinson (4,892 meters or 16,050 ft), during a flight over the continent to measure changes in the ice sheet and sea ice in this NASA handout photo taken October 22, 2012....more
Scientists Jens Ehn (L) and Christie Wood scoop water from melt ponds on sea ice in the Chukchi Sea in the Arctic Ocean in this July 10, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA
A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A small fishing boat heads out into the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc
U.S. Coast Guard flight loadmaster Kevin Fox (L) and University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist Rick Steiner survey ice conditions in the Beaufort Sea, about 200 miles from shore, from the window of a Coast Guard C130 September 30, 2009. ...more
German Andreas Umbreit, who has lived for 21 years in the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, points at open water in a fjord normally frozen solid, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ice crystals are seen at the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Wind patterns are left in the ice pack that covers the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice ahead of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St-Laurent (not seen) during an Arctic expedition in this August 31, 2009 handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Patrick Kelley/Handout
A diver, half immersed in water, checks on another diver during an ice-diving session on the coast of the White Sea near the village of Nilmaguba in the north of Russia's Karelia region April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The moon rises behind a fake North Pole marker near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station (APLIS) employee Keith Magness (L) and Nick Michel-Hart cut a hole in the Arctic ice to hang sonar instrumentation for research at the 2011 Arctic APLIS camp north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011....more
A plane takes off from an ice runway near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station to return to Prudhoe Bay in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A passenger is evacuated after a chunk of an Arctic glacier broke into the sea and triggered a huge wave that injured 18 people on board the cruise vessel Alexey Maryshev August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Witek Kaszkin/Scanpix
Dutch scientist Appy Sluijs examines ice in a cave at the bottom of the Longyearbyen glacier April 25, 2007 which has been shrinking fast in recent years. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Steam rises from seawater through a crack in the Arctic ice near the 2011 Applied Physics Laboratory Ice Station north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson takes a self portrait while waiting for a nuclear submarine to surface through the ice near the Applied Physics Lab Ice Station in the Arctic north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The sun shines low in the sky just after midnight over a frozen coastline near the Norwegian Arctic town of Longyearbyen, April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
