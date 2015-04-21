Disaster on the seas

(L-R) A combination photo shows Mahmud Bikhit and Mohammed Ali Malek in these handout pictures taken and released by Italian Police in Catania on April 21, 2015. Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Mohammed Ali Malek, 27, arrested under suspicion of multiple homicide, had steered his severely overloaded boat into a collision with a merchant ship that was coming to its rescue. The captain has been arrested on suspicion of multiple homicide and people-smuggling, and he and his 25-year-old Syrian first mate, Mahmud Bikhit, are also suspected of causing a shipwreck. It was not immediately possible to reach lawyers representing them for comment. REUTERS/Italian Police/Handout

Close