Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 21, 2015 | 11:50pm IST

Dismantling the Late Show

People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 12
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 12
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 12
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 12
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 12
A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 12
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 12
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
8 / 12
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 12
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 12
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
11 / 12
A marquee for "The Late Show" with David Letterman stands outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan during taping of the final edition of the show in New York May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A marquee for "The Late Show" with David Letterman stands outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan during taping of the final edition of the show in New York May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A marquee for "The Late Show" with David Letterman stands outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan during taping of the final edition of the show in New York May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Bollywood actresses at Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actresses at Cannes Film Festival

Next Slideshows

Bollywood actresses at Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actresses at Cannes Film Festival

Take a look at Bollywood actresses attending the 68th Cannes Film Festival 2015.

21 May 2015
High heels of Cannes

High heels of Cannes

Social media and the Cannes gossip circuit lit up after a report that a handful of women were refused entry to a Cannes premiere for wearing flats.

20 May 2015
Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

18 May 2015
Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.

18 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast