Dismantling the Late Show
People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A marquee for "The Late Show" with David Letterman stands outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan during taping of the final edition of the show in New York May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
