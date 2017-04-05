Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 6, 2017 | 12:35am IST

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
An internally displaced man from drought hit area wheels his cart as he past a dead donkey near a makeshift settlement in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
An internally displaced woman from a drought hit area stands in front of a shelter at a makeshift settlement in Dolow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
An internally displaced girl from a drought hit area carries a platter at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
An internally displaced woman from a drought hit area carries firewood for cooking near her shelter at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area carries a jerrycan of water as she walks towards her shelter at a makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A nine-month pregnant displaced woman, Amina Ali, 23, stands beside her shelter at a makeshift settlement in Bardihahle near Burao, northwestern Togdheer region of Somaliland. Amina, who lost her livestock because of the drought, is worried about her delivery. The hospital is about 60 km from her settlement and she doesn't have money to pay for transportation if she goes through complications while giving birth. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Somali internally displaced children recite the Koran outside an IDP camp in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Somali internally displaced children queue before getting into a classroom at a school beside an IDP camp in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Newly internally displaced women from drought-hit area sit with their children as they wait for help in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A Somali internally displaced girl from drought-hit area smiles as she walks toward the school in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A newly internally displaced woman from drought-hit area sits as she waits for help in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Internally displaced women from a drought hit area move their makeshift shelter to set it up near a water point, at a makeshift settlement area in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
An internally displaced people's shelter is pictured at a makeshift settlement area in Dollow. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
