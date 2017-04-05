Displaced by drought in Somalia

A nine-month pregnant displaced woman, Amina Ali, 23, stands beside her shelter at a makeshift settlement in Bardihahle near Burao, northwestern Togdheer region of Somaliland. Amina, who lost her livestock because of the drought, is worried about her...more

A nine-month pregnant displaced woman, Amina Ali, 23, stands beside her shelter at a makeshift settlement in Bardihahle near Burao, northwestern Togdheer region of Somaliland. Amina, who lost her livestock because of the drought, is worried about her delivery. The hospital is about 60 km from her settlement and she doesn't have money to pay for transportation if she goes through complications while giving birth. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

