Displaced from Congo
A Congolese refugee prays outside her tent at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376 km (234 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee prays outside her tent at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376 km (234 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee woman holds a child as she awaits registration at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee woman holds a child as she awaits registration at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17,...more
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital...more
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. Hundreds of families spent a night without cover at Bukanga refugees' camp as humanitarian organizations struggle to setup communal tents, according to an eyewitness. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, cover themselves with a blanket as they sleep in the open, at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238...more
Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, cover themselves with a blanket as they sleep in the open, at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week holds a plate as she waits for a meal in Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala...more
A child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week holds a plate as she waits for a meal in Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17,...more
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week cries on arrival at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala...more
A Congolese refugee child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week cries on arrival at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, sleep in the open at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital...more
Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, sleep in the open at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week gather at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013....more
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week gather at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee girl displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, prepares a meal at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala...more
A Congolese refugee girl displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, prepares a meal at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week walk through Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. ...more
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week walk through Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A bicycle belonging to a Congolese refugee family displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, is parked at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of...more
A bicycle belonging to a Congolese refugee family displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, is parked at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A girl displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week rests on a pile of belongings at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16,...more
A girl displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week rests on a pile of belongings at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week carries his belongings as he arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda...more
A Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week carries his belongings as he arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17,...more
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A girl, a Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, carries chickens as she arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda...more
A girl, a Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, carries chickens as she arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week erect makeshift shelters at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala...more
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week erect makeshift shelters at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Next Slideshows
Mid-day meal deaths
At least 25 children have died and dozens taken to hospital with food poisoning in India.
Deadly food poisoning tragedy
At least 23 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry...
Kim Jong-un on tour
From fish factories to mushroom farms, the North Korean leader visits locations across the hermit nation.
The Rohingya exodus
Inside the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya refugees.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.