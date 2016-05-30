Edition:
Displaced from Falluja

An Iraq girl who has fled home due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians, who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
An Iraq girl who fled home due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A boy plays with a chick after fleeing his home due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians, who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians, who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
