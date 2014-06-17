Displaced in CAR
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari, Central African Republic June 16, 2014.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced man from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Internally displaced women from Bangui attend a community meeting in Bambari June 16, 2014.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced man from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced Muslim woman who lost her six-days-old baby lies in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women carry their belongings as they disembark from trucks carrying internally displaced Muslims, after traveling in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, at the transit IDP...more
Children stand in the rain in front of Saint Michel Catholic church in the town of Boda April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The relative of a woman who recently gave birth to twins holds one of the babies before departing towards Chad's border, escorted by troops from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014....more
A sick internally displaced Muslim girl sits next to her mother in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced Muslim man lies in front of a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Internally displaced people wait for food distribution by a foreign non-governmental organization in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick internally displaced Muslim woman lies in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced Muslim boy stands in front of his mother who is carrying another child in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. His father was killed four months ago by anti-balaka Christian militia fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced Muslim girl stands in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Internally displaced Muslim boys stand in front of a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick internally displaced Muslim child lies in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick Muslim boy, who is protected by local Christians, sits outside a house in town of Yaloke, northwest of Bangui, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick Muslim young man, who is protected by local Christians, lies in a house in town of Yaloke, northwest of Bangui April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Muslim girl, who is protected by local Christians, sits outside a house in the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
