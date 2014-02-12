Edition:
Displaced in Central African Republic

<p>A boy displaced by inter-communal violence walks past a vendor in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport in Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport, Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A man displaced by inter-communal violence sits next to a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence holds her sister at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rest near planes in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country play in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country holds her sister near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>Women displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A family displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country hangs cloth out to dry, in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country stands near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country plaits her sister's hair at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit under the wing of a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A Central African boy displaced by inter-communal violence in the country is pictured at his tent at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A Central African displaced woman washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

