Displaced in Central African Republic
A boy displaced by inter-communal violence walks past a vendor in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport in Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A boy displaced by inter-communal violence walks past a vendor in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport in Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport, Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport, Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence sits next to a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence sits next to a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence holds her sister at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence holds her sister at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rest near planes in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rest near planes in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country play in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country play in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country holds her sister near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country holds her sister near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Women displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Women displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A family displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A family displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country hangs cloth out to dry, in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country hangs cloth out to dry, in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country stands near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country stands near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country plaits her sister's hair at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country plaits her sister's hair at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit under the wing of a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit under the wing of a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African boy displaced by inter-communal violence in the country is pictured at his tent at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African boy displaced by inter-communal violence in the country is pictured at his tent at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African displaced woman washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African displaced woman washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Next Slideshows
Preparing for the state dinner
President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.
Dumb Starbucks
A parody Starbucks opens in Los Angeles.
Best of Sochi - Day 4
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Leaving Homs
Syria begins evacuating civilians from a besieged area of Homs as part of a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.