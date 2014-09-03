Displaced in Ukraine
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An employee stands in a damaged gymnasium at a school in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A cyclist rides past Ukrainian self-propelled artillery guns near Slaviansk September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman, who fled the fighting in the eastern regions of Ukraine, lines up for job vacancies at an employment fair at the dormitories where she has taken refuge with others in Krasnoyarsk, Russia September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A local resident walks past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A child looks out of a train window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrive to a railway station on their way to a temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia...more
A woman stands in front of vehicles destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman cooks on an open fire in front of her house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man stands at the top of a house destroyed during the recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A cat walks out of a house destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An orphan is carried as another sleeps in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. 76 children from orphanages in Donetsk and Makeyevka in eastern Ukraine were sent to Kramatorsk due to fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian...more
A child, whose name is written on arm, sits in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrive at a railway station, before heading for their temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya...more
A boy looks out of a bus window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine leave a railway station on their way to a temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 30,...more
People walk past a building destroyed by shelling in Snizhne, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks past burnt vehicles in a square near a railway station after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A local man looks on as Ukrainian servicemen pass nearby in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian refugees queue to receive food in a hostel of Far Eastern Federal University, which is currently being used as a transit camp for the refugees, on Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri...more
Smoke rises above a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medics and passers-by transport a man on a stretcher who was injured by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman uses a bank machine in a building damaged by shelling in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
