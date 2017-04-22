Disputed islands of the South China Sea

An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base...more

An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base with its own town. China insists these islands are for defensive purposes and objects strongly to planes or boats that come near them. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool

