Disputed islands of the South China Sea
An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base...more
Chinese structures are pictured at the disputed Spratlys in South China Sea. Subi symbolizes China's increasingly assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, a claim it reinforces in building manmade islands in the Spratly archipelago from...more
A view of Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. At only 37 hectares (0.37 sq km) the coral-fringed Thitu, known to Filipinos as Pagasa, is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals and islands the...more
A Filipino soldier looks out from a boat in Philippine occupied Thitu island, April 21, 2017. For the 37 Filipino families who call Thitu their home, however, life is basic with just a few buildings, no television or internet, and no shops or...more
Filipinos living in Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island, in disputed South China Sea, sing the country's national anthem April 21, 2017. Thitu's inhabitants have a strategic purpose - preserving a Philippine claim of sovereignty in the face of...more
An aerial view of Southwest Cay, also known as Pugad Island, controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also have communities in the Spratlys. REUTERS/Francis...more
Chinese vessels are pictured in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People walk towards a parked Philippine Air Force plane in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Defense minister Delfin Lorenzana visited Thitu with journalists aboard a C-130 plane...more
An assault weapon is pictured while a Filipino soldier eats a meal in Philippine occupied Thitu Island on Spratly Islands in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Filipino soldiers stand at attention near a Philippine flag at Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of buildings in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef at disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of uninhabited island in the Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.