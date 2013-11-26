Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 27, 2013

Disputed islands

<p>A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea, September 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>An aerial view shows a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship (R) spraying water at a fishing boat (L) that is carrying Taiwanese activists on board about 32 km (20 miles) west-southwest of one of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyu in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, in the East China Sea, in this picture released by the Japan Coast Guard's 11th Regional Coast Guard headquarters January 24, 2013. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard</p>

<p>An unidentified plane flies near disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the air over the East China Sea, in this handout photo taken by Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan</p>

<p>A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship (L) sprays water at a fishing boat (R) that is carrying Taiwanese activists on board while it heads for the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyu in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, and a Taiwan Coast Guard ship (C) attempts to protect the fishing boat in this handout photo from Taiwan Coast Guard, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Taiwan Coast Guard</p>

<p>Hong Kong activist Lo Chau (R), owner of fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2," talks on his phone before attempting to depart for the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands, in Hong Kong, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Activists burn a paper ship symbolising Japan's helicopter destroyer Izumo during an anti-Japan protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei August 15, 2013. The Chinese characters read, "Japan militarism". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>An aerial view shows Japan Coast Guard patrol ship (bottom L) spraying water at fishing boats from Taiwan as Taiwan's Coast Guard vessel (top L) sails near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyu in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Members (R) of a Japanese nationalist group land on Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers</p>

<p>A Taiwanese fishing boat sails near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Central News Agency</p>

<p>The city government of Tokyo's survey staff's boat sails around a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tokyo Metropolitan Government</p>

<p>Workers on the city government of Tokyo's survey vessel prepare to survey around a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers</p>

<p>A handout photograph taken on a marine surveillance plane B-3837 shows the disputed islets, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/State Oceanic Administration of People's Republic of China</p>

<p>A Chinese fishing boat (L) is pursued by a Japan Coast Guard vessel in waters off Miyako Island, Okinawa prefecture, in this handout released by 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard February 2, 2013. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard</p>

<p>A Japan Coast Guard boat (front) and vessel sail as Uotsuri island, one of the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, is pictured in the background, in the East China Sea August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ruairidh Villar</p>

<p>Protesters, carrying a Chinese national flag, shout slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>An aerial photo shows a Chinese marine surveillance ship Haijian No. 66 (C) cruising next to Japan Coast Guard patrol ships in the East China Sea, near what are known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and the Diaoyu islands in China, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Activists who travelled on fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2" to the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands, chant slogans during a protest towards the Japanese Consulate in Hong Kong August 24, 2012. The words on the yellow banner read "Down with Japanese militarism". REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A Chinese fishing boat (L) is pursued by Japan Coast Guard vessel Mizuki in waters east-northeast of Miyako Island, Okinawa prefecture, in this handout released by 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard February 2, 2013. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard</p>

<p>A protester holds a placard during an anti-Japan protest in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Chan</p>

<p>A Chinese government plane Y-12 flies about 120km (75 miles) north of the the disputed isles, known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan</p>

<p>The city government of Tokyo's survey staff's boat sails around a group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China in the East China Sea, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tokyo Metropolitan Government</p>

<p>Members (R) of a Japanese nationalist group land on Uotsuri island, part of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku isles in Japan, Diaoyu islands in China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers</p>

<p>A protester destroys an overturned Japanese-brand police car with an metal rod during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keita Van</p>

<p>Protesters overturn a Japanese-brand police car during an anti-Japan protest in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keita Van</p>

<p>A protester burns a drawing of a Japanese national flag outside a building where the Japanese Consulate is located in Hong Kong August 15, 2012, after a group of Chinese activists were detained by Japanese authorities when they landed on an island chain disputed with Japan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A Japanese Coast Guard ship (C) attempts to stop a Taiwan Coast Guard ship as it escorts a Taiwanese fishing boat near the disputed East China Sea islets called Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyutai in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Taiwan Coast Guard</p>

<p>Protesters hold Japanese national flags during an anti-Chinese march in Tokyo October 16, 2010. Thousands of Japanese protested against China's claims to the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku islands in Japan and Diaoyu in China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A protester holds a placard during a rally at Tokyo's Shibuya district in October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels chase a boat (bottom) carrying activists from Taiwan near the disputed islands in the East China Sea known as the Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu in China, September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard/Handout</p>

<p>A copy of Japan's military flag is torn by a protester holding China's national flag outside the Japanese embassy in Hong Kong August 16, 2012, after 14 Chinese activists were detained by the Japanese authorities at the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

