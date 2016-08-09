Edition:
Disputed South China Sea

Construction are seen on Subi Reef in the Spratly islands, in the disputed South China Sea in this July 24, 2016 satellite image released by the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative at Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) to Reuters on August 9, 2016. CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy patrol near a sign in the Spratly Islands, known in China as the Nansha Islands, February 9, 2016. The sign reads "Nansha is our national land, sacred and inviolable." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Construction are seen on Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly islands, in the disputed South China Sea in this June 3, 2016 satellite image released by the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) to Reuters on August 9, 2016. CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A view shows construction on Mischief Reef in the Spratly islands, in the disputed South China Sea in this July 22, 2016 satellite image released by the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative at Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) to Reuters on August 9, 2016. CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A satellite image released by the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies shows construction of possible radar tower facilities in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea in this image released on February 23, 2016. CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
An octagonal tower with a conical feature at its top, located on the northeast side of Subi Reef was nearly complete measuring 40 feet on each side and 90 to 100 feet tall in this Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative January 8, 2016 satellite file image released to Reuters on January 15, 2016. CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/Digital Globe/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A satellite image released by the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies shows construction of possible radar tower facilities in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea in this image released on February 23, 2016. Mandatory credit CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A satellite image released by the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies shows construction of possible radar tower facilities in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea in this image released on February 23, 2016. Mandatory credit CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A U.S. Navy crewman aboard a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft views a computer screen purportedly showing Chinese construction on the reclaimed land of Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands May 21, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
An aerial photo taken though a glass window of a Philippine military plane shows the alleged on-going land reclamation by China on Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft May 21, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A ship (top) of Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a ship of Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Vietnamese ships were followed by Chinese vessels as they neared China's oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea, Vietnam's Coast Guard said. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Filipino soldiers wave from the dilapidated Sierra Madre ship of the Philippine Navy as it is anchored near Ayungin shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie A. Tongo/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gregorio Pio Catapang shows some images of the structures being built by China at the disputed islands during a news conference at the AFP headquarters in Manila April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's destroyers Harusame (DD-102) and Amagiri (rear DD-154) sail side by side with Philippine warship BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PF 16) as they make a formation during their joint naval drill in the South China Sea, May 12, 2015. The Philippines and Japan held their first joint naval exercises in the South China Sea, while Japan's coastguard works with Vietnam, as Tokyo boosts maritime ties with two nations at odds with Beijing over the disputed waterway. REUTERS/Maritime Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Filipino residents and soldiers conduct a flag raising ceremony during the visit of Armed Forces of the Philippines military chief General Gregorio Catapang in Pagasa Island (Thitu Island) at the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie A. Tongo/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Philippine Navy personnel stands in front of an Agusta Westland AW109 helicopter before it takes off during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Philippines 2014, a U.S.-Philippines military exercise, aboard Philippine Navy vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz in the South China Sea near waters claimed by China June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 28, 2014
