Disputes in the South China Sea
A ship (top) of Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a ship of Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Vietnamese ships were followed by Chinese vessels as they neared China's oil rig in...more
Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert Del Rosario points to an ancient map on display at a Catholic university in Manila September 11, 2014. The Philippines put on display dozens of ancient maps which officials said showed that China's territorial...more
Members of the Philippine marines are transported on a rubber boat from a patrol ship after conducting a mission on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, as they make their way to a naval forces camp in...more
Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets leave their boat and go ashore during a joint field training exercise at the Marines' training centre in Ternate, Cavite city, south of Manila May 29, 2013. Future military officers in the Philippines undergo...more
Philippine Navy personnel stands in front of an Agusta Westland AW109 helicopter before it takes off during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Philippines 2014, a U.S.-Philippines military exercise, aboard Philippine Navy vessel BRP...more
The BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship which Philippine Marines live on as a military outpost, is pictured in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea March 30, 2014. There, around eight Filipino...more
Vietnamese anti-China protester La Viet Dung is tattooed with a "No U" symbol in preparation for an anti-China protest, at a shop in Hanoi December 7, 2012. Anti-China group "the Youth Patriotic" called for locals to go out the streets in both Hanoi...more
Abner Afuang, a former local mayor and policeman, burns a Chinese flag during a protest in front of the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Pasay City, Metro Manila July 27, 2012. Philippine defence and military officials have expressed...more
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Philippine national flag flutters in the wind aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, run aground on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Men, on a small boat, inspect their fishnet in front of one of the two Vietnam Russian-built missile-guided frigates docked at a bay in Manila November 25, 2014. Vietnam showed off its two most powerful warships in the first-ever port call to the...more
A Vietnamese sinking boat (L) which was rammed and then sunk by Chinese vessels near disputed Paracels Islands, is seen near a Marine Guard ship (R) at Ly Son island of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province May 29, 2014. Vietnam and China traded...more
A fisherman (C) receives medical treatment upon his arrival home, after his boat was rammed and then sunk by Chinese vessels near disputed Paracels Islands, at Ly Son island of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province May 29, 2014. Vietnam and China...more
A man rides past a burned truck in front of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of people attacked businesses and factories in Vietnam's industrial parks targeting Chinese workers and...more
A ship (top) of Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a ship of Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea, off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Vietnamese ships were followed by Chinese vessels as they neared China's oil rig in disputed waters in the...more
A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and rampaged in industrial zones in the south of the country...more
An employee (L) of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to factories and rampaged in industrial zones in the south of the country after protests...more
Philippine marines of 12th Marines Regiment take part in the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Philippines 2014, a U.S.-Philippines military exercise, on a beach facing South China sea, at San Antonio, Zambales north of Manila June...more
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel (R) passes near the Chinese oil rig, Haiyang Shi You 981 (L) in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) from the coast of Vietnam June 13, 2014. The Philippines said that China's "expansion agenda" in the disputed...more
Newly deployed Philippine Marines, part of a military detachment stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, wave as a Philippine government ship bringing supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre leaves the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly...more
Crew members onboard a Chinese coast guard vessel are pictured on the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) offshore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Thousands of people attacked businesses and factories in Vietnam's industrial parks targeting Chinese...more
Next Slideshows
Toyota's three-wheeled car
Tokyoites will get a chance to zip around town in Toyota's three-wheeled i-Road in a trial aimed at reducing gridlock and pollution.
Indians Evacuated From Yemen
India is trying to get around 4,000 nationals, more than half of them nurses, out of Yemen, where Shi'ite Houthi fighters have swept into the southern port city...
Outrage in South Carolina
Demonstrators rallied against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of a white officer caught on video killing a...
Air strikes in Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.