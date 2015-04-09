Edition:
Disputes in the South China Sea

A ship (top) of Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a ship of Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Vietnamese ships were followed by Chinese vessels as they neared China's oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea, Vietnam's Coast Guard said. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
A ship (top) of Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a ship of Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Vietnamese ships were followed by Chinese vessels as they neared China's oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea, Vietnam's Coast Guard said. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh
Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert Del Rosario points to an ancient map on display at a Catholic university in Manila September 11, 2014. The Philippines put on display dozens of ancient maps which officials said showed that China's territorial claims over the South China Sea did not include a disputed shoal at the center of an acrimonious standoff. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2014
Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert Del Rosario points to an ancient map on display at a Catholic university in Manila September 11, 2014. The Philippines put on display dozens of ancient maps which officials said showed that China's territorial claims over the South China Sea did not include a disputed shoal at the center of an acrimonious standoff. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Members of the Philippine marines are transported on a rubber boat from a patrol ship after conducting a mission on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, as they make their way to a naval forces camp in Palawan province, southwest Philippines March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
Members of the Philippine marines are transported on a rubber boat from a patrol ship after conducting a mission on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, as they make their way to a naval forces camp in Palawan province, southwest Philippines March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets leave their boat and go ashore during a joint field training exercise at the Marines' training centre in Ternate, Cavite city, south of Manila May 29, 2013. Future military officers in the Philippines undergo annual drills at a Marines base for training on coastal defense and amphibious operations as the nation shifts its security policy from fighting rebels to defending territories in disputed waters in South China Sea, according to the military. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2013
Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets leave their boat and go ashore during a joint field training exercise at the Marines' training centre in Ternate, Cavite city, south of Manila May 29, 2013. Future military officers in the Philippines undergo annual drills at a Marines base for training on coastal defense and amphibious operations as the nation shifts its security policy from fighting rebels to defending territories in disputed waters in South China Sea, according to the military. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Philippine Navy personnel stands in front of an Agusta Westland AW109 helicopter before it takes off during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Philippines 2014, a U.S.-Philippines military exercise, aboard Philippine Navy vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz in the South China Sea near waters claimed by China June 28, 2014. Philippine and American troops are holding naval exercises near a disputed shoal, which will almost certainly anger China with tension already high in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 28, 2014
Philippine Navy personnel stands in front of an Agusta Westland AW109 helicopter before it takes off during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Philippines 2014, a U.S.-Philippines military exercise, aboard Philippine Navy vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz in the South China Sea near waters claimed by China June 28, 2014. Philippine and American troops are holding naval exercises near a disputed shoal, which will almost certainly anger China with tension already high in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool
The BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship which Philippine Marines live on as a military outpost, is pictured in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea March 30, 2014. There, around eight Filipino soldiers live for three months at a time in harsh conditions on a reef that Manila says is within its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). China, which claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, says the shoal is part of its territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
The BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship which Philippine Marines live on as a military outpost, is pictured in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea March 30, 2014. There, around eight Filipino soldiers live for three months at a time in harsh conditions on a reef that Manila says is within its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). China, which claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, says the shoal is part of its territory. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Vietnamese anti-China protester La Viet Dung is tattooed with a "No U" symbol in preparation for an anti-China protest, at a shop in Hanoi December 7, 2012. Anti-China group "the Youth Patriotic" called for locals to go out the streets in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city, to protest against China after a Vietnamese ship in the South China Sea had a cable it was pulling cut by two Chinese fishing ships on November 30. The "No U" symbol refers to the rejection of the U-shape map which was claimed by China on the vast waters in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
Vietnamese anti-China protester La Viet Dung is tattooed with a "No U" symbol in preparation for an anti-China protest, at a shop in Hanoi December 7, 2012. Anti-China group "the Youth Patriotic" called for locals to go out the streets in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city, to protest against China after a Vietnamese ship in the South China Sea had a cable it was pulling cut by two Chinese fishing ships on November 30. The "No U" symbol refers to the rejection of the U-shape map which was claimed by China on the vast waters in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Kham
Abner Afuang, a former local mayor and policeman, burns a Chinese flag during a protest in front of the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Pasay City, Metro Manila July 27, 2012. Philippine defence and military officials have expressed concern over China's imposition of its claims in disputed areas in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2012
Abner Afuang, a former local mayor and policeman, burns a Chinese flag during a protest in front of the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Pasay City, Metro Manila July 27, 2012. Philippine defence and military officials have expressed concern over China's imposition of its claims in disputed areas in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Philippine national flag flutters in the wind aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, run aground on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
A Philippine national flag flutters in the wind aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, run aground on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Men, on a small boat, inspect their fishnet in front of one of the two Vietnam Russian-built missile-guided frigates docked at a bay in Manila November 25, 2014. Vietnam showed off its two most powerful warships in the first-ever port call to the Philippines but an official said it was not trying to challenge China's superior naval forces amid tension in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Men, on a small boat, inspect their fishnet in front of one of the two Vietnam Russian-built missile-guided frigates docked at a bay in Manila November 25, 2014. Vietnam showed off its two most powerful warships in the first-ever port call to the Philippines but an official said it was not trying to challenge China's superior naval forces amid tension in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Vietnamese sinking boat (L) which was rammed and then sunk by Chinese vessels near disputed Paracels Islands, is seen near a Marine Guard ship (R) at Ly Son island of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province May 29, 2014. Vietnam and China traded accusations over the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat not far from where China has parked an oil rig in the disputed South China Sea, as tensions fester between the two countries over the giant drilling platform. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2014
A Vietnamese sinking boat (L) which was rammed and then sunk by Chinese vessels near disputed Paracels Islands, is seen near a Marine Guard ship (R) at Ly Son island of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province May 29, 2014. Vietnam and China traded accusations over the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat not far from where China has parked an oil rig in the disputed South China Sea, as tensions fester between the two countries over the giant drilling platform. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman (C) receives medical treatment upon his arrival home, after his boat was rammed and then sunk by Chinese vessels near disputed Paracels Islands, at Ly Son island of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province May 29, 2014. Vietnam and China traded accusations over the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat not far from where China has parked an oil rig in the disputed South China Sea, as tensions fester between the two countries over the giant drilling platform. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
A fisherman (C) receives medical treatment upon his arrival home, after his boat was rammed and then sunk by Chinese vessels near disputed Paracels Islands, at Ly Son island of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province May 29, 2014. Vietnam and China traded accusations over the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat not far from where China has parked an oil rig in the disputed South China Sea, as tensions fester between the two countries over the giant drilling platform. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides past a burned truck in front of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of people attacked businesses and factories in Vietnam's industrial parks targeting Chinese workers and Chinese-owned businesses after Beijing parked an oil rig in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Hanoi. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
A man rides past a burned truck in front of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of people attacked businesses and factories in Vietnam's industrial parks targeting Chinese workers and Chinese-owned businesses after Beijing parked an oil rig in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Hanoi. REUTERS/Stringer
A ship (top) of Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a ship of Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea, off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Vietnamese ships were followed by Chinese vessels as they neared China's oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea Vietnam's Coast Guard said. Vietnam has condemned as illegal the operation of a Chinese deepwater drilling rig in what Vietnam says is its territorial water in the South China Sea and has told China's state-run oil company to remove it. China has said the rig was operating completely within its waters. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
A ship (top) of Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a ship of Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea, off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Vietnamese ships were followed by Chinese vessels as they neared China's oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea Vietnam's Coast Guard said. Vietnam has condemned as illegal the operation of a Chinese deepwater drilling rig in what Vietnam says is its territorial water in the South China Sea and has told China's state-run oil company to remove it. China has said the rig was operating completely within its waters. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh
A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and rampaged in industrial zones in the south of the country in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam, officials said. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and rampaged in industrial zones in the south of the country in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam, officials said. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
An employee (L) of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to factories and rampaged in industrial zones in the south of the country after protests against Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam. REUTERS/CDVN

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
An employee (L) of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to factories and rampaged in industrial zones in the south of the country after protests against Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam. REUTERS/CDVN
Philippine marines of 12th Marines Regiment take part in the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Philippines 2014, a U.S.-Philippines military exercise, on a beach facing South China sea, at San Antonio, Zambales north of Manila June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Philippine marines of 12th Marines Regiment take part in the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Philippines 2014, a U.S.-Philippines military exercise, on a beach facing South China sea, at San Antonio, Zambales north of Manila June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel (R) passes near the Chinese oil rig, Haiyang Shi You 981 (L) in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) from the coast of Vietnam June 13, 2014. The Philippines said that China's "expansion agenda" in the disputed South China Sea threatened security and stability in the region, calling on all claimant states to halt construction activities that may raise tensions. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel (R) passes near the Chinese oil rig, Haiyang Shi You 981 (L) in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) from the coast of Vietnam June 13, 2014. The Philippines said that China's "expansion agenda" in the disputed South China Sea threatened security and stability in the region, calling on all claimant states to halt construction activities that may raise tensions. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh
Newly deployed Philippine Marines, part of a military detachment stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, wave as a Philippine government ship bringing supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre leaves the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
Newly deployed Philippine Marines, part of a military detachment stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, wave as a Philippine government ship bringing supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre leaves the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Crew members onboard a Chinese coast guard vessel are pictured on the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) offshore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Thousands of people attacked businesses and factories in Vietnam's industrial parks targeting Chinese workers and Chinese-owned businesses after Beijing parked an oil rig in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Hanoi. Many Taiwanese-owned firms bore the brunt because the crowds believed they were owned by mainland Chinese. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
Crew members onboard a Chinese coast guard vessel are pictured on the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) offshore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. Thousands of people attacked businesses and factories in Vietnam's industrial parks targeting Chinese workers and Chinese-owned businesses after Beijing parked an oil rig in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Hanoi. Many Taiwanese-owned firms bore the brunt because the crowds believed they were owned by mainland Chinese. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh
