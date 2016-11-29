Edition:
Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline

St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A sign warning of the subterranean presence of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in seen in ranchland outside Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Reuben George, manager of the Sacred Trust of the Tseil-Waututh Nation, poses near a totem pole on the Coast Salish band's lands which lie on Burrard Inlet across from Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada November 18, 2016. "Our first mother is the water," said Reuben George of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation, whose lands face Westridge dock. "We will do anything to protect it and we will not let the pipeline go through." REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Cargo ship lie at anchor in English Bay outside the Port of Vancouver, which would see a seven-fold increase in the amount of oil tankers if Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is approved, in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Protesters march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Michael Hale, a co-founder of the organic Yarrow Eco Farm, poses next to beehives with his wife Suzanne Hale, near where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline traverses the property in Chilliwack, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Buttons lie in a pile at a booth run by Canada's Energy Partners at a luncheon by the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, attended by Kinder Mogan Canada's president, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Dump trucks are parked near crude oil tanks at Kinder Morgan's North 40 terminal expansion construction project in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Young bull elk lock antlers while jousting near the Yellowhead Highway, a route roughly followed by Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline through the Rocky Mountains, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Thomas Terry (L), a St'at'imc Bear Dancer from Xwisten First Nation, embraces elder Evelyn Camille before a march protesting against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A water bus passes protesting kayakers in False Creek above a march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
First Nations protester Ceci Point of the Musqueam Band marches against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Tour guide Art Jackson poses on the banks of the Snaring River, where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline crosses, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Women accompany children on Tseil-Waututh Nation land on Burrard Inlet across from a Chevron refinery, in North Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Burnaby Deputy Fire Chief Chris Bowcock shows a graphic of the fire danger zones of a proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline tank farm near Simon Fraser University, at city hall in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Protester march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A worker watches the dock as jet fuel bound for Vancouver airport is offloaded from a barge at Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A First Nations elder chants slogans during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Kinder Morgan Canada President Ian Anderson speaks with reporters about the proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at a luncheon for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
