Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Reuben George, manager of the Sacred Trust of the Tseil-Waututh Nation, poses near a totem pole on the Coast Salish band's lands which lie on Burrard Inlet across from Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada November 18, 2016. "Our first mother is the water," said Reuben George of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation, whose lands face Westridge dock. "We will do anything to protect it and we will not let the pipeline go through." REUTERS/Chris Helgren

