Diving in sewer filth
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks at the hook of a tow truck as he prepares for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. Cu Camara's job involves diving in the city's sewage system to clear blockages and...more
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks at the hook of a tow truck as he prepares for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. Cu Camara's job involves diving in the city's sewage system to clear blockages and repair infrastructures, on an average of four times a month, for about 30 minutes to six hours depending on the amount of work needed. Cu Camara, who started working as a sewer diver 30 years ago, uses a diving suit and helmet that weigh more than 40 kg to protect him during his dives. During his working experience, he has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car parts among other things. Mexico City has a drainage system which measures more than 7,456 miles (12,014 km) long. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, ties a rope to the hook of a tow truck as he prepares to enter a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, blows into a glove as he prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, kneels in a cage while putting on his helmet before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his helmet before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, washes his diving suit after a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks through his visor while inside a cage during a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage during a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, poses for a photo after he went inside a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
