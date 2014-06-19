Diving on sunken WWI warships

Divers prepare to dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow, Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or...more

Divers prepare to dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow, Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or scuttled, at the orders of German Rear Admiral Ludwig Von Reuter, who mistakenly thought that the Armistice had broken down and wanted to prevent the British from using the ships. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

