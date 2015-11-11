Diwali Celebrations
Labourers unload garlands of marigold flowers to sell at a wholesale flower market on the eve of Diwali in Kolkata, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern...more
Widows (in white), who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan,...more
A customer tries a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A customer tries a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai, November 9, 2015. Hindus purchase ornaments and utensils on the festival,...more
A Hindu priest puts the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. The sign reads: "Happy Diwali". REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women shop for decorative items at a roadside market, ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People buy dresses at a roadside market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road in Kolkata, November 7, 2015. Wrestling matches are organised by local residents as part of the celebrations for the annual Hindu festival of Diwali....more
Shoppers crowd at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shoppers crowd at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor makes artificial garlands for sale inside his shop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker checks the dryness of wicks used to make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man lights firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman (L) uses her phone in front of the illuminated Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali in Mumbai, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
