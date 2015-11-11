Edition:
Diwali Celebrations

Labourers unload garlands of marigold flowers to sell at a wholesale flower market on the eve of Diwali in Kolkata, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Widows (in white), who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A customer tries a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A customer tries a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai, November 9, 2015. Hindus purchase ornaments and utensils on the festival, celebrated two days before Diwali, the festival of lights. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A Hindu priest puts the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. The sign reads: "Happy Diwali". REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Women shop for decorative items at a roadside market, ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
People buy dresses at a roadside market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road in Kolkata, November 7, 2015. Wrestling matches are organised by local residents as part of the celebrations for the annual Hindu festival of Diwali. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Shoppers crowd at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Shoppers crowd at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A vendor makes artificial garlands for sale inside his shop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A worker checks the dryness of wicks used to make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A man lights firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A woman (L) uses her phone in front of the illuminated Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali in Mumbai, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
