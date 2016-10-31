Diwali celebrations
Participants from Newar community in traditional attire, dance during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Participants from Newar community in traditional attire, play musical instruments during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Young Hindu priests offer prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A young Hindu priest offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu devotee carries Susmita Bhattacharjee, a nine-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, who is worshipped during the Kali Puja festival in Agartala, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Vendors sell marigold garlands which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Kolkata, India, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Several food items are seen in front of the idol of Lord Swaminarayan that are kept as offerings by Hindu devotees as part of a ritual to mark 'Annakut' festival during Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations at a temple in Ahmedabad, October...more
Indian businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Chandigarh, India October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwal in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman makes rangoli during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children play with balloons during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People attend Diwali celebrations on the Golden Mile in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl awaits a fireworks display during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A boys shows his illuminated shoes during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People arrive for Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A police dog performs tricks during the dog festival as part of Tihar celebrations, also called Diwali, at the Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A police dog performs trick during the dog festival as part of Tihar celebrations, also called Diwali, at the Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese police officers along with their dogs perform tricks during the dog festival as part of Tihar, celebrations also called Diwali, at the Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tamil devotee prays at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Tamil devotees pray at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Tamil devotees lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People light lamps arranged to form a tribute to fallen soldiers of the Indian Army, on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A devotee lights lamps at the Akshardham temple during celebrations on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Gandhinagar, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee lights lamps at the Akshardham temple during celebrations on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Gandhinagar, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl lights candles inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Allahabad, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Candles are arranged to form a tribute to the Indian army inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Allahabad, India, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A sales person shows a gold ring to customers at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Ahmedabad, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A saleswoman displays a gold earring to customers at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Kolkata, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Gold bangles are on display as a woman makes choices at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Kolkata, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A salesman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Kolkata, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman tries a gold earring at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Mumbai, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customers pays after buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Mumbai, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman puts flower petals on 1000 Indian rupee notes as she prays as part of a ritual during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Ahmedabad, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A sales person shows a gold ring to customers at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Ahmedabad, October 28, 2016.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of the celebrations for the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of the celebrations for the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of the celebrations for the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, carry earthen lamps as they gather inside a temple to celebrate Diwali, organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman makes clay lamps for Tamil devotees ahead of Diwali or Deepavali festival at a workshop in Biyagama, Sri Lanka October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An artisan places an artificial sickle on an idol of Hindu goddess Kali inside a pandal, a temporary platform, ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints a model of a pregnant woman that will be placed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A street vendor is pictured through the garlands kept on sale for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, along the streets of Kathmandu, Nepal, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A customer looks at the garlands kept on sale for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, along the streets of Kathmandu, Nepal, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Posters of Laxmi, goddess of wealth, are kept on sale for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, along the streets of Kathmandu, Nepal, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A priest prepares items needed for Tamil devotees ahead of Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman colours earthern lamps for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman walks past semi-finished clay idols of the Hindu mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the Hindu goddess Kali, at a roadside workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 24,...more
Artisans work on an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali at a roadside workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist paints the face of an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali at a roadside workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist puts artificial hair on an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali inside a workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl carries dried earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a workshop in Chandigarh, India, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker pours liquid paraffin wax in small iron boxes to give shape to candles, which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a candle-making factory in Kolkata, India October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A worker packs candles, which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a candle-making factory in Kolkata, India October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer looks at lanterns for sale at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vendors hang a lantern for sale at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Customers stand under lanterns for sale as they look at them at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Potters harden earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, on a hearth at a workshop in Guwahati, India, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Women shop at a roadside stall ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker holds wicks, which are used to make firecrackers, to dry at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker fills small paper rolls with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers make firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man packs sparklers for sale at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A potter dries earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on a wooden slab attached to a rooftop at a workshop in Kolkata, India October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A shopkeeper hangs lights for sale, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Kolkata, India October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A potter makes earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, outside his house in Allahabad, India October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People attend the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl plays in the ocean of lights attraction during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Dancers perform during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman arranges earthen lamps which are used to decorate homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, to dry out in the sun at a workshop in Chandigarh, India, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
