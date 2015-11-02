Diwali celebrations in Leicester
British police officers look at a fire garden before the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is seen in front of the Wheel of Light before the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman looks at a fire garden before the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl reacts to the camera after the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A fire dancer performs before the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A boy plays with a light sabre after the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People fill the road after the Diwali lights were switched on in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl sits on her father's shoulders after the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women wait for the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People fill the road after the Diwali lights were switched on in Leicester, Britain November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fireworks explode after the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A family use a selfie stick after the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A British police officer pretends to warm his hands on a fire eater's sticks before the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman looks at a fire garden before the switching on of Diwali lights in Leicester, Britain, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
