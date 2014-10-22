Edition:
India
Wed Oct 22, 2014

Diwali celebrations

A man prays during Diwali or Deepavali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A sadu or holy man recites prayers during Diwali or Deepavali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People light lamps and arrange them into a formation on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh October 22, 2014. Earthen lamps were lit during a public ceremony for world peace in the city on Wednesday, organisers said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier lights sparklers on the eve of Diwali, near the border with Bangladesh on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Hindu priests light oil lamps in a formation of the 'Swastika', a Hindu symbol of peace, a day before the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman looks at a gold chain at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai October 21, 2014. Hindus purchase ornaments and utensils on the festival, celebrated two days before Diwali, the festival of lights. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A poster of the Goddess of Wealth Laxmi which is used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, is displayed for sale in Kathmandu October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Traditional Nepalese hats which are necessary during rituals for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, are displayed for sale along a street in Kathmandu October 20, 2014. Hindus all over Nepal are celebrating the Tihar festival during which they worship cows, which are considered a maternal figure, and other animals. Also known as the festival of lights, devotees also worship the goddess of wealth Laxmi by illuminating and decorating their homes using garlands, oil lamps, candles and colourful light bulbs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman shops for flower garlands ahead of Diwali celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A vendor speaks to a customer at his roadside lantern stall at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. Hindus decorate their homes and places of worship with flowers and lights during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which will be celebrated across the country on Thursday. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Women buy artificial jewellery at an open air market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Ahmedabad October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) participates in a ceremony with Deepak Obhrai, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (L), and head priest Shashtri Ji at the 14th Annual National Diwali Celebration at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. Earthen goods are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them to decorate their homes. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Potters colour earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Amritsar October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

A girl puts earthen temple models, used to worship during Diwali festival, to dry in the sun at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 4, 2014.REUTERS/Ajay Verma

