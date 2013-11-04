Edition:
Diwali in Britain

<p>A man walks down Golden Mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A boy looks out from a window of his home during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A man speaks to a police officer during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A woman eats in a sweet shop during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Sonal Mistry (centre, on R) shows off her engagement ring after Jay Morjaria (centre, on L) proposed marriage to her during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>People watch fireworks during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A man stands outside a shop selling saris during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Men pose for a photograph with a British police officer during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Men throw bangers during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Fireworks explode over a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A woman walks past an overflowing bin during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

