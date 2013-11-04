Diwali in Britain
A man walks down Golden Mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A boy looks out from a window of his home during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man speaks to a police officer during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman eats in a sweet shop during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sonal Mistry (centre, on R) shows off her engagement ring after Jay Morjaria (centre, on L) proposed marriage to her during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People watch fireworks during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man stands outside a shop selling saris during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men pose for a photograph with a British police officer during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men throw bangers during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fireworks explode over a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman walks past an overflowing bin during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
