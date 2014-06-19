Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 20, 2014 | 1:20am IST

DIY Transformers

Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, June 20, 2014
Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 7
Children play on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children play on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, June 20, 2014
Children play on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 7
Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, June 20, 2014
Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 7
Worker work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Worker work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, June 20, 2014
Worker work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 7
A Transformers replica is seen on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A Transformers replica is seen on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, June 20, 2014
A Transformers replica is seen on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 7
Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, June 20, 2014
Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 7
A worker works on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker works on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, June 20, 2014
A worker works on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Next Slideshows

Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas stages dozens of military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

20 Jun 2014
Grieving Families

Grieving Families

Anxious families wait for news of Indians abducted in Iraq.

19 Jun 2014
Diving on sunken WWI warships

Diving on sunken WWI warships

During both world wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life.

19 Jun 2014
Spain's new king

Spain's new king

King Felipe VI is sworn in after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following scandals and poor health.

19 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures