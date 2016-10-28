Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 7:26pm IST

DIY weapons of Syria

A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
1 / 20
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
2 / 20
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2012
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
3 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
4 / 20
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Close
5 / 20
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2012
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Close
6 / 20
Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four tubes attached to a loader, which can fire four shells at a time, and have a range of three kilometers (1.86 miles). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four tubes attached to a loader, which can fire four shells at a time, and have a range of three kilometers (1.86 miles). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 20
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo, December 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo, December 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo, December 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
8 / 20
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
9 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
10 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
11 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 20
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, February 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, February 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, February 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Close
14 / 20
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2013
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Close
16 / 20
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2012
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Close
17 / 20
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor, March 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor, March 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2013
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor, March 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 20
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus, May 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani

An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus, May 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus, May 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani
Close
19 / 20
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India This Week

India This Week

Next Slideshows

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India photos from this week.

28 Oct 2016
College graduates in a war zone

College graduates in a war zone

Benghazi University's graduating class of 2016 celebrate at the Libyan school's former headquarters, which were destroyed during clashes two years ago.

28 Oct 2016
Michelle for Hillary

Michelle for Hillary

First lady Michelle Obama campaigns alongside Hillary Clinton for the first time.

28 Oct 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast