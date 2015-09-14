Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2015 | 6:55pm IST

Djokovic defeats Federer

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 20
Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 20
Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 20
Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 20
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 20
Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 20
Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 20
Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 20
Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 20
Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 20
Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 20
A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

Next Slideshows

U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

13 Sep 2015
Serena knocked out

Serena knocked out

Serena Williams' is knocked out of the U.S. Open to unseeded Italian Roberta Vinci.

12 Sep 2015
World Athletics Championships highlights

World Athletics Championships highlights

Highlights from the 15th IAAF World Championships in Beijing.

27 Aug 2015
India versus Sri Lanka

India versus Sri Lanka

India takes on Sri Lanka in the second cricket test match in Colombo.

20 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast