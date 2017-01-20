Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2017 | 7:10am IST

Djokovic's eliminated in stunning upset

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shakes hands after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shakes hands after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shakes hands after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls onto the court during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls onto the court during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls onto the court during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts at a line call during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts at a line call during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts at a line call during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
India beat England at Cuttack

India beat England at Cuttack

India beat England at Cuttack

India beat England at Cuttack

Photos from the second ODI of the three-match series between India and England in Cuttack.

19 Jan 2017
India vs England - First ODI at Pune

India vs England - First ODI at Pune

India play England in first one day international in Pune.

15 Jan 2017
Fourth test: India v England

Fourth test: India v England

Pictures from the fourth cricket test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

12 Dec 2016
Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

As Argentina celebrates their Davis Cup win the trophy falls apart.

29 Nov 2016

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

