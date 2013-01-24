Do-it-yourself war
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a catapult to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter makes homemade missiles at a workshop in north Aleppo December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no...more
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile in Idlib December 26, 2012. 2012.REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile before they launch it towards the military airport in north Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Free Syrian Army fighters stand by a homemade military vehicle called Sham 2 in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A rebel fighter stands on a makeshift attack vehicle at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Libyan rebel mechanic tries to fix a weapon, captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel mechanic works on a weapon shield for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Libyan mechanic try to fit a weapon to a shield which will be used for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel mechanic welds a weapon shield on a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A rebel fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he fixes weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a workshop in Benghazi June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel adds an aluminium ring to a used rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), which will be refitted with high explosives and reused, at a weapons workshop in Misrata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rebel soldier repairs weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Benghazi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A Libyan volunteer fixes a rocket pod, usually fired from an aircraft, at a weapon workshop in Misrata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
