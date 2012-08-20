Do Something Awards
Hosts (L-R) Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Jake M. Johnson open the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Hosts (L-R) Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Jake M. Johnson open the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Dax Shepard (centre L) and Kristen Bell (centre R) watch during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Dax Shepard (centre L) and Kristen Bell (centre R) watch during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am gives his acceptance speech for the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am gives his acceptance speech for the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Will Ferrell talks about the awards during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Will Ferrell talks about the awards during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Ellie Kemper (L) and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Ellie Kemper (L) and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Joel McHale accepts the "Comedian" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Joel McHale accepts the "Comedian" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell present the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell present the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Ashley Greene presents "Female TV Star" award to actress Lea Michele during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Ashley Greene presents "Female TV Star" award to actress Lea Michele during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Ben Affleck (2nd L) presents the "Grand Prize" award along with $100,000 to Katia Gomez (2nd R) during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Ben Affleck (2nd L) presents the "Grand Prize" award along with $100,000 to Katia Gomez (2nd R) during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Lea Michele arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Lea Michele arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Cory Monteith (L) and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Cory Monteith (L) and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
"Do Something Awards" finalists (L-R) Seth Maxwell, Danny Mendoza, Katia Gomez, Meg Bourne and Manyang Reath Kher arrive at the "2012 Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
"Do Something Awards" finalists (L-R) Seth Maxwell, Danny Mendoza, Katia Gomez, Meg Bourne and Manyang Reath Kher arrive at the "2012 Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Cassie Scerbo arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Cassie Scerbo arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Bella Thorne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Bella Thorne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Next Slideshows
Profile: Jordin Sparks
American Idol’s 2007 winner stars alongside the late Whitney Houston in “Sparkle."
Profile: Jay-Z
Jay-Z: Rapper, husband, father, and part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets.
All things Elvis
The King is still loved by his worldwide fans, 35 years after his death.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.